Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has suffered another major setback. Dr Charanjit Singh, the party's MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and the one who defeated former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, has left the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal gave him party membership.

There were reports that Singh was upset with AAP leadership over being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. He had pledged that he would contest the polls at any cost, sparking speculations that he would leave the party. Although there were rumours that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party, he chose the Akali Dal after the SAD and the BJP formed an alliance.

The Aam Aadmi Party has so far announced candidates for 71 of the 117 assembly seats in two lists for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Eight sitting MLAs have been denied tickets.

The party has replaced Dr Charanjit Singh with Jasbir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib, a former state BSP president.

ALSO READ: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Likely To Contest Punjab Assembly Polls Against CM Bhagwant Mann In Dhuri: Report

Following ticket denial, Dr Charanjit Singh held a meeting with over 200 prominent supporters from his constituency. They raised their hands to express their support for his next political decision. He warned the party leadership that if the sentiments of local workers were not respected, he might leave the party and join another political party.