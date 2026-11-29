- Dr. Charanjit Singh, AAP MLA, joins Shiromani Akali Dal.
- Defection follows denial of ticket for Punjab Assembly elections.
- Fourth AAP MLA quits, joins Akali Dal.
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has suffered another major setback. Dr Charanjit Singh, the party's MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and the one who defeated former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, has left the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal gave him party membership.
There were reports that Singh was upset with AAP leadership over being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. He had pledged that he would contest the polls at any cost, sparking speculations that he would leave the party. Although there were rumours that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party, he chose the Akali Dal after the SAD and the BJP formed an alliance.
The Aam Aadmi Party has so far announced candidates for 71 of the 117 assembly seats in two lists for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Eight sitting MLAs have been denied tickets.
The party has replaced Dr Charanjit Singh with Jasbir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib, a former state BSP president.
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Following ticket denial, Dr Charanjit Singh held a meeting with over 200 prominent supporters from his constituency. They raised their hands to express their support for his next political decision. He warned the party leadership that if the sentiments of local workers were not respected, he might leave the party and join another political party.
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Singh alleged that he had worked for the party for over 12 years and even invested his own wealth, but the leadership did not appreciate him. He also said that despite requesting an appointment with the Chief Minister for the past year, he had not been granted one. His displeasure became increasingly public after his ticket was denied.
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Fourth MLA to quit AAP
Singh is the fourth MLA in Punjab to leave the Aam Aadmi Party. Prior to him, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur, Chetan Singh Jodmajra from Samana, and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh from Amritsar North have left the party. All three MLAs had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Now, Dr. Charanjit Singh's joining the Akali Dal has dealt AAP another political blow.