The death of a 19-year-old state-level hockey player in Punjab's Ferozepur district has triggered protests, with his family accusing the police of assaulting him after taking him away from his village. The police have denied the allegations, claiming that the teenager was suffering from a kidney ailment.

Jashandeep Singh, a Class 12 student from Machhiwara village, died at a hospital in Moga on Thursday after his health reportedly deteriorated following his encounter with the police, PTI reported. His family has accused Kulgari police station SHO Gurmeet Singh and his team of physically assaulting him.

The family alleged that Jashandeep was taken away when he stepped outside his house to see police personnel conducting a raid in the village. They claimed that he was made to perform around 100 sit-ups and was beaten while being taken to different places. His abdomen reportedly became swollen, and his condition worsened afterwards.

ALSO READ: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Likely To Contest Punjab Assembly Polls Against CM Bhagwant Mann In Dhuri: Report He was initially admitted to a hospital in Zira. After his condition failed to improve, he was shifted to a private hospital in Moga, where he died during treatment. Family Stages Protest With Body, Demands Action Against SHO Following his death, family members, villagers and farmer organisations staged a protest at Sheranwala Chowk in Zira on Friday, placing Jashandeep's body at the site. The protesters demanded legal action against SHO Gurmeet Singh, alleging that the police assault led to the teenager's death. DSP Sanjeev Kapoor, DSP (D) Karn Sharma and Zira SHO Surinder Singh reached the spot and spoke to the family. Police officials assured the protesters that the matter was being investigated and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.

What Has The Police Said? The police have denied allegations of assault and torture. Inspector Jaswinder Singh said Jashandeep had been brought in for questioning in connection with an investigation and was handed over to his family after the questioning.

He claimed that the teenager had an existing kidney ailment and said his health deteriorated later. The officer also stated that the police were ready for a post-mortem examination and that further action would be taken based on its findings.

The post-mortem report is expected to help establish the circumstances surrounding Jashandeep's death. BJP Demands Murder Case Against Police Officer The incident has also taken a political turn, with Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Sheetal Angural demanding that a murder case be registered against SHO Gurmeet Singh. Angural alleged that Jashandeep was subjected to third-degree torture over two days and a night. He claimed that the teenager was forced to perform around 100 sit-ups until he collapsed and that a substance forced into his mouth entered his lungs, causing a severe infection.

The BJP leader further alleged that the SHO threatened to implicate Jashandeep in a false drug case and misbehaved with the women in his family when they approached the police station seeking his release. ALSO READ: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In Punjab's Pathankot Angural demanded action against the SHO under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He also called for an investigation into previous complaints against the officer and warned of a district-wide agitation if the family did not get justice.

The allegations made by the family and the BJP leader have not yet been independently established. The police investigation and post-mortem findings will be crucial in determining what led to the young hockey player's death.