- Fourth cyclone 'Kani' likely to form in Bay of Bengal.
- Coastal states, including Odisha and Tamil Nadu, on alert.
- Bay of Bengal prone to cyclones post-monsoon season.
Jagran Correspondent, Bhubaneswar: A fourth cyclone could form in the Bay of Bengal after three cyclones, Arnab, Murasu, and Akvan, struck within a month, putting coastal states on alert.
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Cyclone Kani Next?
According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop in the South Andaman Sea on November 29, with a low-pressure area expected to form in the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 30.
If the system strengthens into a storm, it will be named Kani, a name suggested by the Maldives and linked to a coastal tree known as the Sea Trumpet.
Sea activity is expected to increase between December 1 and December 4. Current projections point toward Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, though a shift in direction could affect Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.
Odisha Cyclone Damage And Relief
Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari stated that Odisha suffered a loss of Rs 15,457 crore from 13 cyclones over the last 10 years. Those storms killed 156 people and 5.563 million animals and birds, and destroyed 8.20 million homes, while the state has put in place 880 shelters, a vigilant app, and an alert system.
Compensation for death in a disaster has been raised from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, with approximately 30 per cent of relief provided as central assistance. After earlier storms including Titli, Fani, Bulbul, Amphan, Yaas, and Dana, this year's cyclones Arnab, Murasu, and Akvan also damaged crops and coastal districts.
Why Does The Bay of Bengal Witness So Many Cyclones?
Nearly five to six cyclonic storms develop over the North Indian Ocean each year across the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, with the Bay of Bengal accounting for a larger share of cyclone activity.
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Weather patterns show two cyclone seasons in the region: the first runs from March to June, while the second starts in October and ends in December. After the southwest monsoon withdraws, the Bay retains heat, with sea surface temperatures often staying above 28 degrees Celsius and supplying the energy storms need to form.
Seasonal wind shifts also make the region cyclone-prone. Strong upper-level winds during the monsoon can disrupt developing systems, whereas weaker winds after the monsoon let storms organise and intensify.
Its geography, surrounded by land on three sides, further steers systems toward the eastern coastlines of India, Bangladesh, and neighbouring areas, while persistent weather patterns can prolong storm activity.