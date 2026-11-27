Jagran Correspondent, Bhubaneswar: A fourth cyclone could form in the Bay of Bengal after three cyclones, Arnab, Murasu, and Akvan, struck within a month, putting coastal states on alert.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Weakens: Cooler Nights, Morning Fog Set To Hit Delhi-NCR, UP, Other States | Check State-Wise Forecast

Cyclone Kani Next?

According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop in the South Andaman Sea on November 29, with a low-pressure area expected to form in the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 30.

If the system strengthens into a storm, it will be named Kani, a name suggested by the Maldives and linked to a coastal tree known as the Sea Trumpet.

Sea activity is expected to increase between December 1 and December 4. Current projections point toward Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, though a shift in direction could affect Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Odisha Cyclone Damage And Relief

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari stated that Odisha suffered a loss of Rs 15,457 crore from 13 cyclones over the last 10 years. Those storms killed 156 people and 5.563 million animals and birds, and destroyed 8.20 million homes, while the state has put in place 880 shelters, a vigilant app, and an alert system.