Jagran Correspondent, Maharajganj: A dead frog was found in the dal served to students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharajganj on Sunday. Around 9:00 AM, students were served rice, vegetables, and lentils after breakfast. During the meal, a Class 9 student discovered a dead frog on his plate and shouted, causing panic among other students who immediately stopped and began checking their food.

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Speaking to Jagran.com, Kumar confirmed that a complaint was received regarding a dead frog found on a student's plate. He stated that the food was immediately thrown away and fresh meals were prepared. An investigation is currently underway to determine how the frog got into the food. Kumar further stated that strict action will be taken against anyone found negligent.

Following the incident, the school conducted health checks for all students. The vice principal confirmed that all children are healthy. Parents Express Displeasure As news of the incident reached parents, some of them arrived at the school. They expressed displeasure over the poor quality of the food and the lack of cleanliness in the kitchen. ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 11 Hospitalised Including Children After Dead Lizard Found In Birthday Cake; FDA Cancels Bakery Licence 11 Hospitalised After Dead Lizard Found In Birthday Cake In a separate incident, eleven people, including seven children, were hospitalised, with the family alleging that a dead lizard was found inside the cake. Following the incident, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided the bakery from where the cake was purchased and cancelled its licence.