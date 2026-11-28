Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Highlights: Chennaiyin FC produced a commanding performance to register a convincing 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 Gameweek 7 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, November 28. Goals from Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Brison Fernandes helped the Marina Machans secure all three points and extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

The hosts made an early statement as Emmanuel Imanishimwe broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, rising above the Mumbai City defence to convert a pinpoint corner from Nikola Stojanovic with a powerful header. Chennaiyin continued to dominate the attacking proceedings and doubled their advantage before half-time. Brison Fernandes found the back of the net in the 29th minute after another excellent delivery from Stojanovic, leaving the Islanders with a mountain to climb.

Mumbai City struggled to find their rhythm in the first half and failed to make their attacking opportunities count. Despite enjoying spells of possession, Ashvir Singh Johal's side lacked the cutting edge required to trouble the Chennaiyin defence consistently.

The Islanders showed greater urgency after the restart but were repeatedly denied by a disciplined Chennaiyin backline and goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz. Ashish Sibi also produced several important saves to prevent the hosts from extending their advantage further.

The result marks another setback for Mumbai City, who are still searching for their first win of the ISL 2026-27 campaign, while Clifford Miranda's Chennaiyin continue their impressive resurgence.

- CFC vs MCFC Live Scorecard: FULL TIME!! CFC 2-0 MCFC

The Marina Machans secure a convincing victory with goals from Emmanuel and Brison Fernandes. Chennaiyin dominate the contest to claim all three points, while Mumbai City leave empty-handed after another disappointing outing.

- CFC vs MCFC Live: Chennaiyin Make Two Late Changes 90+1'

Shubham Rawat replaces Irfan Yadwad, while Jiteshwor Singh comes on for Ayush Chhetri as the Marina Machans look to see out their two-goal lead.

- CFC vs MCFC Live Scorecard: Sibi Comes To Mumbai City's Rescue Again; CFC 2-0 MCFC 89'

Irfan Yadwad turns provider and picks out Nikola Stojanovic inside the box, but the Serbian's right-footed effort is denied by Ashish Sibi as Chennaiyin search for a third goal.

- CFC vs MCFC ISL 2026-27 Live Updates: Mumbai City Come Close Again 88'

Farukh Choudhary tries his luck from outside the box after being set up by Zothanpuia, but his right-footed effort narrowly misses the right post. The Islanders are running out of time to find a way back!

- CFC vs MCFC Live: Nawaz Denies Wilmar Jordan 86'

Wilmar Jordan tests Mohammad Nawaz with a right-footed strike from outside the box, but the Chennaiyin goalkeeper comfortably gathers the effort to keep Mumbai City at bay.

- Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Score: Wilmar Jordan Heads Over 83'

Mumbai City fail to make their corner count as Wilmar Jordan rises to meet Zothanpuia's delivery, but his header from inside the box sails over the crossbar. Another opportunity goes begging for the Islanders.

- CFC vs MCFC ISL 2026-27 Live Updates: Chennaiyin Nearly Make It Three 73'

Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu finds Brison Fernandes with a neat pass inside the box, but the forward's right-footed effort narrowly misses the left post. The Marina Machans continue to threaten!

- Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Score: Substituition! Chennaiyin Make Their First Change 69'

Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu comes on to replace Madih Talal as the Marina Machans make a midfield change.

- CFC vs MCFC Live Scorecard: Sibi Keeps Mumbai City In The Game! CFC 2-0 MCFC 67'

Irfan Yadwad rises inside the six-yard box to meet a delivery with a header, but Ashish Sibi reacts well to make an important save and deny Chennaiyin a third goal.

- Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City LIVE: Another Chance Goes Begging For Chennaiyin 65'

Madih Talal finds Nikola Stojanovic just outside the box, but the midfielder's left-footed strike sails over the crossbar. Chennaiyin continue to look dangerous going forward as they search for a third goal.

- Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Score: Yadwad And Nikola Threaten Again; CFC 2-0 MCFC 62'

Irfan Yadwad and Nikola combine to push forward as Chennaiyin look to exploit spaces in Mumbai City's defence and add a third goal.

- CFC vs MCFC Live: Yellow Card! Sahil Panwar Booked

Mumbai City's Sahil Panwar receives a yellow card for a late and reckless foul on Madih Talal. Chennaiyin earn a free-kick.

- Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City LIVE: Irfan Yadwad Threatens Again, Misses Easy Chance 49'

Madih Talal leads another quick counter-attack and picks out Irfan Yadwad inside the box. The Chennaiyin forward unleashes a right-footed effort from close range as the Marina Machans look to put the game beyond Mumbai City's reach.

- CFC vs MCFC Live: Chennaiyin Block Hadrian's Effort 48'

Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung sets up Hadrian on the edge of the box, but the Mumbai City attacker's right-footed strike is blocked by the Chennaiyin defence. The Islanders continue searching for a breakthrough.

- CFC vs MCFC Live Scorecard: Talal Fires Over From Distance 47'

Irfan Yadwad wins the aerial duel and heads the ball into Madih Talal's path. The Chennaiyin midfielder tries his luck from outside the box, but his right-footed effort sails over the target. The hosts continue their attacking intent after the break.