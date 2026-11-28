Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Highlights: Chennaiyin FC produced a commanding performance to register a convincing 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 Gameweek 7 encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, November 28. Goals from Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Brison Fernandes helped the Marina Machans secure all three points and extend their unbeaten run to four matches.
The hosts made an early statement as Emmanuel Imanishimwe broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, rising above the Mumbai City defence to convert a pinpoint corner from Nikola Stojanovic with a powerful header. Chennaiyin continued to dominate the attacking proceedings and doubled their advantage before half-time. Brison Fernandes found the back of the net in the 29th minute after another excellent delivery from Stojanovic, leaving the Islanders with a mountain to climb.
Mumbai City struggled to find their rhythm in the first half and failed to make their attacking opportunities count. Despite enjoying spells of possession, Ashvir Singh Johal's side lacked the cutting edge required to trouble the Chennaiyin defence consistently.
The Islanders showed greater urgency after the restart but were repeatedly denied by a disciplined Chennaiyin backline and goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz. Ashish Sibi also produced several important saves to prevent the hosts from extending their advantage further.
The result marks another setback for Mumbai City, who are still searching for their first win of the ISL 2026-27 campaign, while Clifford Miranda's Chennaiyin continue their impressive resurgence.
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The Marina Machans secure a convincing victory with goals from Emmanuel and Brison Fernandes. Chennaiyin dominate the contest to claim all three points, while Mumbai City leave empty-handed after another disappointing outing.
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Shubham Rawat replaces Irfan Yadwad, while Jiteshwor Singh comes on for Ayush Chhetri as the Marina Machans look to see out their two-goal lead.
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Irfan Yadwad turns provider and picks out Nikola Stojanovic inside the box, but the Serbian's right-footed effort is denied by Ashish Sibi as Chennaiyin search for a third goal.
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Farukh Choudhary tries his luck from outside the box after being set up by Zothanpuia, but his right-footed effort narrowly misses the right post. The Islanders are running out of time to find a way back!
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Wilmar Jordan tests Mohammad Nawaz with a right-footed strike from outside the box, but the Chennaiyin goalkeeper comfortably gathers the effort to keep Mumbai City at bay.
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Mumbai City fail to make their corner count as Wilmar Jordan rises to meet Zothanpuia's delivery, but his header from inside the box sails over the crossbar. Another opportunity goes begging for the Islanders.
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Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu finds Brison Fernandes with a neat pass inside the box, but the forward's right-footed effort narrowly misses the left post. The Marina Machans continue to threaten!
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Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu comes on to replace Madih Talal as the Marina Machans make a midfield change.
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Irfan Yadwad rises inside the six-yard box to meet a delivery with a header, but Ashish Sibi reacts well to make an important save and deny Chennaiyin a third goal.
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Madih Talal finds Nikola Stojanovic just outside the box, but the midfielder's left-footed strike sails over the crossbar. Chennaiyin continue to look dangerous going forward as they search for a third goal.
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Irfan Yadwad and Nikola combine to push forward as Chennaiyin look to exploit spaces in Mumbai City's defence and add a third goal.
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Mumbai City's Sahil Panwar receives a yellow card for a late and reckless foul on Madih Talal. Chennaiyin earn a free-kick.
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Madih Talal leads another quick counter-attack and picks out Irfan Yadwad inside the box. The Chennaiyin forward unleashes a right-footed effort from close range as the Marina Machans look to put the game beyond Mumbai City's reach.
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Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung sets up Hadrian on the edge of the box, but the Mumbai City attacker's right-footed strike is blocked by the Chennaiyin defence. The Islanders continue searching for a breakthrough.
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Irfan Yadwad wins the aerial duel and heads the ball into Madih Talal's path. The Chennaiyin midfielder tries his luck from outside the box, but his right-footed effort sails over the target. The hosts continue their attacking intent after the break.
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Chennaiyin FC get the second half started as the Marina Machans look to protect their two-goal cushion, while Mumbai City must find a way back into the contest.
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The Marina Machans head into the break with a comfortable two-goal advantage. Brison and Emmanuel are on the scoresheet as Chennaiyin dominate the first half, leaving the Islanders with plenty to do after the restart.
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Namgyal Bhutia delivers a dangerous ball into the box, finding Madih Talal in a promising position. The midfielder goes for the top-right corner with a right-footed effort, but his shot narrowly misses the target. Chennaiyin continue to dominate the attacking proceedings.
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Irfan Yadwad makes a brilliant solo run, dribbling past two Mumbai City defenders before his final effort is blocked. Chennaiyin continue to pile on the pressure as they search for a third goal.
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Luca Macen gets a header away as the Islanders look to pull one back after the drinks break. However, Nuno Reis deals with the danger to keep Chennaiyin's defence intact.
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Nikola delivers an inch-perfect ball into the danger area, and Brison makes no mistake with a calm and composed finish to put Chennaiyin 2-0 ahead. The Marina Machans are in complete control!
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Mumbai City look for a response as Sergio Llamas tries his luck with a right-footed effort from outside the box. However, his shot misses the target as Chennaiyin continue to protect their two-goal advantage.
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Madih Talal sparks a quick counter-attack and sets up Irfan Yadwad inside the box. The forward fires a right-footed effort, but his attempt narrowly misses the right post as Chennaiyin come close to making it 2-0.
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Mumbai City come close to finding the equaliser from a set-piece, but Sahil Panwar's right-footed effort from inside the box goes wide of the right post. Chennaiyin survive the scare and maintain their 1-0 lead.
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Nikola Stojanovic delivers a pinpoint corner, and Emmanuel Imanishimwe rises highest to head the ball into the bottom-left corner. Ashish Sibi is beaten as Chennaiyin take the lead.
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Mohammad Nawaz picks out Irfan Yadwad with a superb pass on the left side of the penalty area. Irfan unleashes a right-footed effort towards the bottom-right corner, but Mumbai City goalkeeper Ashish Sibi reacts brilliantly to deny him. Chennaiyin are asking questions, but the Islanders remain level.
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Irfan Yadwad gets a shot away, but his effort is saved by the Mumbai City goalkeeper. The Marina Machans continue to pile on the pressure as Mumbai struggle to clear their lines, eventually managing to get the ball away.
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Hadrian finds Noufal PN on the edge of the box, but the forward's right-footed effort from distance flies over the crossbar and wide. The Islanders register their first attempt as they continue to test Chennaiyin's defence.
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The Islanders get the match underway, kicking from left to right as both teams look to make a strong start.
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