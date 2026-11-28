India's victory in the SAFF Championship was another memorable moment for Indian football, and for Punjab FC captain Nikhil Prabhu, it was a special achievement in a journey that has taken him from the domestic circuit to representing the national team.

The defensive midfielder was part of the Indian side that defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final to secure its 10th SAFF Championship title and third consecutive crown. Having experienced the occasion from the pitch, Prabhu believes the victory is something to cherish, but insists that the team must now shift its attention towards the challenges ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared on Instagram Speaking in an exclusive conversation with The Daily Jagran, the Punjab FC captain reflected on the championship, his experience with the national team and what he wants to achieve at club level. ALSO READ: From Grassroots To Global Stage: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Punjab FC's Vision Ahead Of ISL 2027 | TDJ Exclusive

Nikhil Prabhu On India's SAFF Championship Triumph For Prabhu, lifting the SAFF trophy was a significant addition to his football journey. However, he was quick to underline the importance of looking beyond past achievements. "Winning the SAFF Championship is definitely a feather on the hat. It is something that will always remain special. But life outside football is also important. What has happened has happened, and now we have to focus on what comes next," he said.

The defensive midfielder also understands that representing India brings expectations and responsibility. His experience with the national team has given him a clearer understanding of the standards required at the international level. Prabhu is keen to earn another opportunity with the Blue Tigers and wants to make the most of the next national-team camp. Rather than becoming complacent after being part of a title-winning squad, he sees the achievement as motivation to keep improving.

Nikhil Prabhu On His Maiden India Call-Up For Prabhu, representing India was a dream that became reality after years of hard work and perseverance. Prabhu still remembers the moment he received the news of his maiden senior national-team call-up in May 2025.

He was in Bali when Anwar Ali informed him about the selection. The first thing he did was call his parents and sisters to share the special news. The milestone carried an emotional significance for the Punjab FC player, who had worked his way through different levels of Indian football before earning the opportunity to wear the national colours. Even after making his international debut, the feeling of representing the country has not faded. Prabhu revealed that standing for the national anthem continues to give him goosebumps, underlining what playing for India means to him. Punjab FC Captain Sets His Sights On Silverware At club level, Prabhu has an equally clear objective. Having established himself as an important figure at Punjab FC, he wants the team to turn its progress into tangible success. The captain believes consistency will be crucial if the Shers are to compete for silverware and secure qualification for continental football. "Our aim is to win a trophy and qualify for the AFC competitions. We have to be consistent throughout the season. It is not enough to perform well in a few matches; we need to maintain that level," he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared on Instagram As captain, Prabhu also sees his responsibility extending beyond performances on the pitch. He wants to help maintain unity within the dressing room, guide younger players and ensure everyone understands their role in the team's objectives. He believes the presence of several players who have experienced international football can also help Punjab FC develop a stronger collective understanding.

ALSO READ: From Grassroots To Global Stage: Arshdeep Singh Reveals Punjab FC's Vision Ahead Of ISL 2027 | TDJ Exclusive Nikhil Prabhu's Message To Punjab FC Supporters Prabhu recognises that supporters can make a huge difference, particularly during difficult moments in a long season. “Punjab FC gave me a platform to grow, and the coaching staff has shown immense faith in me by entrusting me with new responsibilities on the pitch. We have built a strong mentality within the squad.” -- Nikhil Prabhu after signing a two-year contract extension with Punjab FC https://t.co/3mh5dQE4yD — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) July 16, 2026 The defensive midfielder urged fans to turn up at the stadium, enjoy the atmosphere and continue backing the team. "Come to the stadium, support us and enjoy the vibe. We need your support, and we will give everything on the pitch," he said.

For the Punjab FC captain, the SAFF Championship is now part of the journey rather than its destination. His immediate focus remains on delivering consistent performances for his club and putting himself in contention for another India opportunity. With silverware and continental qualification among Punjab FC's ambitions, Prabhu knows that the next challenge will be to translate those targets into results.