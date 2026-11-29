Kolkata is ready for another chapter of its most fiercely contested football rivalry as East Bengal FC take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season on Sunday. With the Salt Lake Stadium set to host the blockbuster encounter, individual battles across the pitch could prove decisive in a fixture where form, history and emotions all come into play. Mohun Bagan enter the contest as league leaders, having won five consecutive matches, while East Bengal will be eager to turn their recent continental success into a memorable derby performance. The Mariners have won nine of their 11 ISL meetings against their city rivals, with the remaining two ending in draws.

ALSO READ: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2026-27 Kolkata Derby, Predicted Lineups & H2H Record East Bengal head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, however, is determined to change that record. Ahead of the match, he said: “We want to change, we want to change these statistics.” He also acknowledged Mohun Bagan's position but backed his own squad, saying: “My players are the best players in the world.”

With several match-winners on both sides, here are five players who could have a major impact on the Kolkata Derby. Five Players To Watch In East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan 1. Ake Loba (East Bengal FC) Ake Loba has quickly established himself as East Bengal's biggest attacking threat. The Ivorian forward has scored four goals in the ISL this season, while also contributing two assists. His movement, physical presence and ability to attack spaces behind defenders will test Mohun Bagan's backline, particularly Alberto Rodriguez and Mehtab Singh.

Two good, Ake Loba. 🎶 The Ivorian gets off the mark in the #MGISL with a brace against Inter Kashi. 💪 Watch #MGISL13, live on YouTube and #SonyLIV. 📺 #MGISL #WeAreOpen #PitchsidePass https://t.co/zmuHLGNPYR — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 23, 2026 2. Dani Ramirez (East Bengal FC) If Loba is the finisher, Dani Ramirez is the creative engine behind East Bengal's attack. The Spanish midfielder has registered three goals and three assists in four league appearances. His ability to dictate the tempo, find pockets of space and deliver the final pass makes him crucial to Habas' attacking plans.

3. Dejan Drazic (Mohun Bagan SG) Drazic has been one of Mohun Bagan's most influential attacking players, scoring three goals in six ISL appearances. Operating between midfield and attack, the Serbian can create opportunities through his close control, movement and shooting ability. East Bengal's midfield will need to restrict his space around the penalty area. 4. Alberto Rodriguez (Mohun Bagan SG) Rodriguez will have a crucial defensive assignment against Loba and Ramirez. The Spanish centre-back has featured regularly for the Mariners this season and offers composure in possession alongside his defensive organisation. ALSO READ: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Highlights: Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Brison Fernandes Fire Marina Machans To Commanding 2-0 Win 5. Jamie Maclaren (Mohun Bagan SG) Maclaren's movement inside the box makes him another major threat for East Bengal. The Australian striker's ability to find space, link up with Drazic and convert chances will be important if the Mariners are to extend their winning run. His duel with East Bengal's central defenders could be one of the defining battles of the night.

Maclaren Magic! 🪄 Throwback to the night Jamie Maclaren lit up the Kalinga with a four-goal masterclass against Odisha FC. 🍿 #ISL13 starts October 10. 🗓️ https://t.co/zcuuqCl74d — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 20, 2026 Beyond these five, goalkeeper Vishal Kaith could have a busy evening against East Bengal's attack. Mohammed Rashid and Jeakson Singh will be important in the hosts' midfield, while Apuia and Anirudh Thapa will look to control possession for Mohun Bagan. David Lalhlansanga could also provide East Bengal with an additional attacking option. With individual quality on both sides and the pressure of the derby, the performances of these players could make all the difference at Salt Lake Stadium.