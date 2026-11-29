The stage is set for another high-voltage Kolkata Derby as East Bengal FC prepare to host arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on Sunday, November 29. The iconic rivalry returns to the Salt Lake Stadium, with both teams having plenty at stake as they battle for bragging rights and crucial league points.

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. While Mohun Bagan arrive as league leaders on the back of five consecutive victories, East Bengal will be determined to end their long wait for a maiden ISL derby win.

ALSO READ: India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final: Live Streaming, Television Broadcast & Predicted XI's East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Match Details And Live Streaming Fans in India can watch the Kolkata Derby live on Sony Ten 2. Online streaming will be available through the SonyLIV app and website, while the official Indian Super League YouTube channel will also provide a free live stream.

Match Detail Information Fixture East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Competition ISL 2026-27 Date Sunday, November 29, 2026 Kick-off 7:30 PM IST Venue Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata TV Telecast Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2) Live Streaming SonyLIV and official ISL YouTube channel East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Team News And Predicted Lineups East Bengal head coach Antonio Lopez Habas will have to manage several selection concerns. Anwar Ali, Christopher Ikonomidis and Edmund Lalrindika are among the notable absentees, while Diego Zivulic's fitness has also been a concern. The Torchbearers will, however, take confidence from their historic 1-0 AFC Champions League Two victory over Al-Hussein SC, secured through Jeakson Singh's late winner.

Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, could be without Sahal Abdul Samad and Miguel Figueira. The Mariners will rely on Jamie Maclaren, Dejan Drazic and Lallianzuala Chhangte to provide the attacking threat. Current ISL Form Mohun Bagan sit at the top of the standings with 15 points from six matches, having won their last five league games. "My first derby was when I was only 18 years old." 🤯 Having captained both Kolkata giants, Renedy Singh spoke to us about the beauty of the #BoroMatch. ⚔️ Watch #EBFCMBSG live on YouTube, #SonyLIV and #SonySportsNetwork at 7:30 pm. 📺 #MGISL13 https://t.co/QQXAlAmQ22 — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 29, 2026 East Bengal are seventh with seven points from four matches and have scored 14 goals. After dropping points in their last two league outings, Habas' side will look to turn their continental success into a memorable derby performance. ALSO READ: Nikhil Prabhu Opens Up On India's SAFF Championship Win, Maiden Call-Up & Punjab FC Ambitions | TDJ Exclusive

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: ISL Head-To-Head Record The Mariners have enjoyed a significant advantage in the ISL meetings between the Kolkata rivals. Mohun Bagan have won nine of their 11 encounters, while the other two matches ended in draws. East Bengal are still searching for their first league victory against their city rivals.

"হাওড়া ব্রিজ থেকে যুবভারতী, গোটা শহরের মুখে একটাই কথা: ডার্বি। ♥️ Every corner of Kolkata holds a memory of the derby. 🖼️ Watch #BoroMatch, live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV. 📺 #MGISL13 #WeAreOpen https://t.co/NXJcPlFUQQ — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 29, 2026 Their previous ISL meeting in May 2026 finished 1-1. However, East Bengal have already demonstrated their ability to beat the Mariners this year, registering a commanding 4-1 victory in the Durand Cup final in August. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Predicted Lineups East Bengal (4-4-1-1): Prabhsukhan Gill; Lalchungnunga, Diego Zivulic, Sandeep Mandi, Jay Gupta; Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rashid, Bipin Singh, PV Vishnu; Dani Ramirez; Ake Loba.

Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith; Abhishek Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Apuia, Anirudh Thapa; Samir Zeljkovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dejan Drazic; Jamie Maclaren.