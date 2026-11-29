East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Live Updates: The football fever in Kolkata has reached its peak as East Bengal FC prepare to lock horns with arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first Kolkata Derby of the ISL 2026-27 season. The iconic Salt Lake Stadium will provide the setting for another fiercely contested chapter in Indian football's most celebrated rivalry, with both teams eager to claim bragging rights and crucial points.

Mohun Bagan arrive as table-toppers, riding a five-match winning streak and looking to extend their dominance over East Bengal in the ISL. The Mariners have won nine of their 11 league meetings against the Red and Gold Brigade, with the other two ending in draws. However, East Bengal will be determined to rewrite that record in front of their home supporters. Antonio Lopez Habas' side will draw confidence from their recent continental success and the attacking form of Ake Loba and Dani Ramirez.

With Jamie Maclaren, Dejan Drazic and Alberto Rodriguez among the key players for Mohun Bagan, the contest promises plenty of individual battles. Will the Mariners strengthen their grip on the derby rivalry, or can East Bengal deliver a statement victory? Follow our live blog for real-time updates, goals, major moments and match analysis.

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby LIVE: Dangerous Free-Kick For East Bengal 50' Loba is pulled back, and the referee awards East Bengal a juicy free-kick right on the edge of the penalty area. A golden opportunity for the Torchbearers to break the deadlock in the Kolkata Derby! - East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Scorecard: Mariners Escape; EBFC 0-0 MBSG 47' Jeakson Singh was perfectly positioned to head home, but Jamie Maclaren's crucial touch diverted Rashid's dangerous delivery from the corner, denying East Bengal a golden opportunity to take the lead. - East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Score: Second Half Underway! Neither side has made any changes at the break. The final 45 minutes are here, with both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan eager to find the breakthrough and claim the bragging rights in this high-stakes Kolkata Derby. - Kolkata Derby Latest Scorecard Updates: HALF-TIME! East Bengal 0-0 Mohun Bagan The referee blows the whistle to bring an intense first half to an end at the Salt Lake Stadium. Both sides have created promising opportunities, with Jay Gupta hitting the woodwork for East Bengal, but neither team has managed to break the deadlock. It's all square at the break in the Kolkata Derby!

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Football Score: David Lalhlansanga Tests Vishal Kaith, Mohun Bagan Keeper Holds Firm 44' A moment of miscommunication allows Jay Gupta to find Ake Loba, but the striker fails to control the ball. The clearance falls kindly to David Lalhlansanga, who fires towards goal, but Vishal Kaith reads it comfortably and makes the save.

- EBFC vs MBSG ISL 2026-27 Latest Updates: Tempers Flare As Lalchungnunga And Subhasish Bose Square Up 41' The Kolkata Derby heats up as Lalchungnunga pushes Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose, who immediately confronts the East Bengal defender. Referee Harish Kundu rushes in to separate the two players as tensions rise on the pitch. - East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Scorecard: Alberto Rodriguez Makes Crucial Tackle To Deny East Bengal 38' Dani Ramirez threads a clever through ball towards Jay Gupta, who times his run perfectly before squaring a low pass for Ake Loba. However, Alberto Rodriguez steps in with a vital tackle to break up the attack and prevent East Bengal from creating another big chance.

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Score: East Bengal Hit The Woodwork! Jay Gupta Comes Inches Away From Scoring 36' What a chance for East Bengal! With Vishal Kaith caught out of position, Jay Gupta gets an opportunity to score into an almost unguarded goal. However, his effort from a tight angle on the left strikes the post as Mohun Bagan survive a massive scare!

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Scorecard: Subhasish Bose Brings Down Rohit Kumar, East Bengal Win Free-Kick 34' A strong challenge from Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose sends Rohit Kumar to the ground near the dugout. The referee awards East Bengal a free-kick but decides against showing a card. - East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Score: Thapa Misses Big Chance As Time For Drinks Break 30' Anirudh Thapa fails to convert a promising opportunity after meeting Subhasish Bose's cross inside the box. The midfielder cannot direct his effort on target as Mohun Bagan miss a big chance to break the deadlock. The referee then signals a drinks break with the score still 0-0.

- East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live: Mohun Bagan Appeal For Handball As Ramirez's Curler Misses Target 27' The Mariners appeal for a handball against Dani Ramirez during an attacking move, but referee Harish Kundu waves away the protests. Ramirez then produces a left-footed curling effort from the edge of the box, but the ball fails to find the target.

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Scorecard: Mohun Bagan Win Free-Kick As Lachenpa Fumbles Chhangte's Delivery 25' Ake Loba is penalised for a foul on Alberto Rodriguez near the East Bengal box, much to the striker's disagreement. Lallianzuala Chhangte delivers the free-kick, but Phurba Lachenpa fails to punch it cleanly. Mohun Bagan win a corner, though East Bengal manage to clear the danger.

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Score: Rahul Bheke Denies Ake Loba As East Bengal Win Corner 21' Dani Ramirez plays a clever ball over the Mohun Bagan defence to release Ake Loba, but Rahul Bheke tracks the striker brilliantly and prevents him from getting a shot away. East Bengal win a corner, but the Mariners comfortably clear the resulting delivery.

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Football Score: Thapa's Long-Range Effort Blocked By East Bengal Defence; EBFC 0-0 MBSG 16' Jeakson Singh makes a timely sliding interception to stop a Mohun Bagan attack. Moments later, Anirudh Thapa fires from the edge of the box, but an East Bengal defender gets in the way to block the attempt. - East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live: Alberto Rodriguez Tries His Luck From Distance, Shot Flies Over 14' Mohun Bagan defender Alberto Rodriguez attempts a long-range effort from around 30 yards, but his shot sails over the crossbar. The Mariners regain possession and continue to push forward. - East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby LIVE: East Bengal Look To Turn The Tide As Derby Remains Goalless 13' After absorbing early pressure from Mohun Bagan, East Bengal are beginning to settle into the game and build attacks from the back. The Red and Gold Brigade are looking to gain momentum, but neither side has managed to break the deadlock yet.

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Score: East Bengal Create First Big Opening, Mohun Bagan Defence Scrambles 10' David Lalhlansanga combines brilliantly with a teammate through a quick one-two before breaking into a dangerous position inside the box. Alberto Rodriguez dives in to make an important interception, while Subhasish Bose gets a deflection on the effort to take the sting out of it.

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Scorecard: East Bengal Win Free-Kick After Manvir Singh Pulls Back Jay Gupta 8' Jay Gupta looks to burst forward down the flank, but Manvir Singh pulls back the East Bengal defender by his shirt. The referee blows the whistle, awarding the Red and Gold Brigade a free-kick. - Kolkata Derby Latest Match Updates & Score: Mohun Bagan Win First Corner As Mariners Start On The Front Foot 5' The Mariners earn the first corner of the derby after an energetic opening spell. East Bengal are being pushed back and look to rely on counter-attacks, while Mohun Bagan continue to make forward runs. The atmosphere at the Salt Lake Stadium is electric, with the massive crowd making its presence felt.

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Scorecard: Chhangte Finds Subhasish Bose, But Lachenpa Collects Comfortably 4' Lallianzuala Chhangte sends a dangerous ball towards the far post, picking out Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose. The defender attempts to guide his effort towards goal, but East Bengal goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa makes a comfortable catch. - East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Score: East Bengal Concede Early Free-Kick, Mohun Bagan Fail To Capitalise 1' Lalchungnunga gives away an early free-kick, handing Mohun Bagan an opportunity to put the ball into the box. However, the Mariners fail to make the delivery count as East Bengal comfortably deal with the danger. - East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Football Score: Kick-Off! Mariners Get The Derby Underway 1' The referee blows the whistle, and the first Kolkata Derby of ISL 2026/27 is underway! Mohun Bagan kick off and attack from right to left as the two arch-rivals begin their battle. - East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live: Teams Walk Out As Kolkata Derby Kick-Off Nears Both teams make their way onto the pitch as kick-off approaches in the much-awaited Kolkata Derby. Adding to the occasion, East Bengal are walking out for a derby as league champions for the first time in 23 years, according to the match commentators.

- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby LIVE: Panos Says Unbeaten Derby Record Motivates Mohun Bagan Players Mohun Bagan head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis says his side's unbeaten ISL record against East Bengal serves as motivation for him and his players. He also acknowledged East Bengal's attacking threat but pointed out that nine of their 14 goals came against Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi.

- Kolkata Derby Latest Scorecard Updates: Habas Says ACL2 Win Is 'Not More Than Three Points' For Me East Bengal head coach Antonio López Habas has played down the significance of the club's AFC Champions League Two victory, stating that it is no more important than earning three points for him. He acknowledged that the result might carry greater emotional significance for the supporters, highlighting the difference between the team's professional approach and the fans' expectations.

- Kolkata Derby Latest Scorecard Updates: Players From Both Teams Take To The Pitch For Pre-Match Warm-Ups The players of East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG have taken to the pitch for their pre-match warm-up routines. Both sides are gearing up for the high-voltage Kolkata Derby, with kick-off fast approaching in this much-anticipated ISL 2026/27 clash.

- EBFC vs MBSG ISL 2026-27 Latest Updates: Habas And Panos Name Strongest Starting XIs For High-Voltage Kolkata Derby East Bengal head coach Antonio López Habas and Mohun Bagan SG manager Panagiotis Dilmperis have named their respective starting XIs for the first Kolkata Derby of ISL 2026/27. Both tacticians have opted for strong lineups, with Ake Loba and Dani Ramirez leading East Bengal's attacking threat, while Jamie Maclaren and Dejan Drazic feature for the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan SG Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose, Alberto Rodriguez, Jamie Maclaren, Apuia, Dejan Drazic. Team news for the #BoroMatch! 🔥 Here's how the Torchbearers and Mariners line up for battle in the Kolkata Derby. ⚔️ Watch #EBFCMBSG live on YouTube, SonyLIV and #SonySportsNetwork: https://t.co/s2cOo4vMXb 📺 #MGISL13 #WeAreOpen https://t.co/kcXhfZxEmf — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 29, 2026 East Bengal FC Starting XI: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Lalchungnunga, Rohit Kumar, Dani Ramirez, David Lalhlansanga, Jeakson Singh, Jay Gupta, Bipin Singh, Sandip Mandi, Mohamad Rashid, Ake Loba. - East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby LIVE: Mohun Bagan Dominate East Bengal In ISL Head-To-Head Record

The ISL head-to-head record heavily favours Mohun Bagan SG ahead of the latest Kolkata Derby. The Mariners have enjoyed a dominant run against their arch-rivals, winning nine of the 11 meetings, while the remaining two matches ended in draws. East Bengal are yet to register a victory over Mohun Bagan in ISL history. ISL Head-to-Head Record:

- Matches Played: 11

- Mohun Bagan Wins: 9

- Draws: 2

- East Bengal Wins: 0 East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL Live Updates: