India's women's hockey team saved their best for the biggest occasion, producing a stunning second-half comeback to defeat China 3-1 in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal on Saturday. After trailing at half-time, the hosts turned the contest around through a brace from Deepika and a goal from Ishika to successfully defend their crown.

The victory was more than just another trophy for Indian hockey. India became the first team to win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy four times, moving ahead of South Korea to become the most successful side in the competition's history.

The title also completed a remarkable hat-trick of consecutive triumphs for the Indian team, following their victories in 2023 and 2024. Their previous championship win came in 2016. China Take First-Half Lead, India Respond After Break Playing in front of their home supporters at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, India found themselves chasing the game after China took the lead in the 25th minute. Chen Yujun converted an opportunity to put China 1-0 ahead, leaving the defending champions with work to do heading into the second half. India had dominated much of the tournament but faced a serious test against a Chinese side determined to claim its maiden title.

The response after the interval was exactly what the home crowd wanted. Deepika brought India level in the 38th minute with a penalty-corner conversion before Ishika struck in the 42nd minute to turn the final around. Just a minute later, Deepika found the net again from a penalty corner, extending India's advantage to 3-1.

China could not find a way back into the contest as India held on to their two-goal lead and celebrated another continental title. Deepika Finishes As Tournament's Top Scorer Deepika was once again at the centre of India's success. Her two goals in the final took her tournament tally to 12, finishing as the competition's leading scorer. The Indian forward had already made headlines earlier in the tournament with a hat-trick in the 6-2 league-stage victory over China. She carried that form into the knockout rounds and delivered when the title was on the line. India's Historic 2026 In Women's Hockey The fourth Asian Champions Trophy crown adds another achievement to an extraordinary year for Indian women's hockey. The team also won gold at the 2026 Asian Games, claimed the FIH Nations Cup and secured its best-ever finish at the Women's Hockey World Cup.

From defending their continental crown to creating a new record in Bhopal, the Indian team have ended their campaign with another landmark achievement. Women's Asian Champions Trophy titles: 2016, 2023, 2024 and 2026. India now stand alone at the top of the competition's all-time winners list.