Nikhil Prabhu's journey to becoming an India international was far from straightforward. From beginning his professional career as a centre-back to establishing himself as a defensive midfielder, the Punjab FC captain has experienced a significant transformation in Indian football. Behind that change were important decisions, the trust of his coaches and the support of his family. In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Jagran, Prabhu reflected on the people who shaped his career, particularly former India head coach Manolo Marquez and his father.

ALSO READ: Nikhil Prabhu Opens Up On India's SAFF Championship Win, Maiden Call-Up & Punjab FC Ambitions | TDJ Exclusive How Manolo Marquez Changed Nikhil Prabhu's Career Prabhu's association with Manolo Marquez goes back to his Hyderabad FC days. The Spaniard played an important role in developing the defender's game, even taking additional time after training to work on specific aspects of his football.

During the COVID-19 period, when the team was operating inside a bio-bubble, Marquez would often spend another 10-15 minutes with him after regular sessions. One of the areas they worked on was his long-ball distribution. Senior men’s NT head coach Manolo Marquez has pulled out his three new cards! 🃏🔵 #90ndstoppage - Hrithik Tiwari - Suhail Bhat - Nikhil Prabhu How many of them will make it to the final list? 🤔 🎨 @_dakshhh__ https://t.co/zCL4uMxRvk — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) May 8, 2025 However, the biggest change came later when Prabhu was encouraged to move into defensive midfield. Having spent much of his early career as a centre-back, the positional switch initially presented a challenge. But the opportunity to play as a number six eventually opened a new path for him.

"I have already been through a lot in my career. If the coach wants me to play somewhere, I will play wherever it is," Prabhu recalled telling his coach. The move proved decisive. His performances in midfield helped him establish himself at Punjab FC and eventually earned him his maiden senior India call-up in May 2025. Prabhu also believes his previous experience of working with Marquez made the transition into the national setup easier, as the coach already understood his strengths and weaknesses. An Emotional India Call-Up The news of his first India call-up came when Prabhu was in Bali. It was Anwar Ali who informed him about the selection, turning an ordinary moment into one of the most memorable experiences of his career.

His immediate reaction was to call his parents and sisters. Nikhil Prabhu Credits Father For His Aggressive Playing Style While coaches played an important role in his development, Prabhu's father has been one of his biggest sources of motivation. His father had once wanted to become a cricketer but could not pursue that ambition because of a lack of support from his family. He made sure his son received the encouragement he had missed out on. Prabhu believes that support has shaped his personality and approach to football. "Whenever I call my father, he pumps me up so much that the aggression comes out on the field," he said. The defensive midfielder explained that his father has always encouraged him to give everything, particularly when things become difficult. That backing has remained important throughout his journey. Nikhil Prabhu Highlights Infrastructure Gap In Indian Football Development While discussing the future of Indian football, Prabhu identified infrastructure as one of the biggest areas that needs improvement. The Punjab FC captain believes India has the potential to develop its football ecosystem, but providing players with more accessible places to train and play is crucial.

He pointed towards states such as Goa, Kerala and West Bengal, particularly Kolkata, where football has a stronger grassroots presence because of the availability of grounds and facilities. ALSO READ: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan: From Jamie Maclaren To Ake Loba, Key Players To Watch In First ISL Kolkata Derby "Goa, Kerala or Kolkata has a lot of access to football because they have a lot of places to play football and infrastructure," Prabhu explained. The defensive midfielder also suggested that existing stadiums and sporting facilities could be utilised more effectively instead of remaining unused. He believes venues such as Delhi's stadium infrastructure could accommodate multiple sporting activities, including football and athletics, while also hosting concerts as part of a sustainable business model.

Now, as a senior figure and captain at Punjab FC, Prabhu wants to pass on similar encouragement to younger players in the dressing room. He believes guiding emerging footballers and helping them develop confidence is an important part of his responsibility.