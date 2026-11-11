India’s Niraj Kumar delivered an impressive performance to top the qualification round of the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event and secure his place in the final at the ISSF World Championships 2026 in Doha on Wednesday.

His achievement came a day after he teamed up with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran to win bronze in the men’s team event.

Niraj finished qualification with a score of 591-29x, comfortably securing the top position among the competitors. Fellow Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also progressed to the final after finishing fourth with 586-27x.

Niraj Kumar Dominates Qualification With 591-29x

Niraj displayed consistency across all three positions to finish at the top of the qualification standings. He scored 196 in kneeling, 198 in prone and 197 in standing, accumulating a total of 591 points with 29 inner tens.