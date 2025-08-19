Ashley St. Clair, mother of Elon Musk's one-year-old son, recently launched her new podcast, wherein she revealed that she's experiencing significant financial challenges. The 26-year-old, who is embroiled in a custody battle with the Tesla CEO over their son Romulus, opened her show by admitting she is struggling financially, despite reports that Musk has provided her with substantial monetary support.

In the first episode of her podcast Bad Advice, St Clair explained her decision to begin the venture. "Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices, and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot be legally explained, I've decided to start a podcast," she said.

She also emphasised that, unlike prominent conservative commentators, her motivation was not to share grand ideas but to document her struggles in a humorous way.

“Unlike your Ben Shapiros or your Megyn Kellys, I’m not starting this because I think my big brain thoughts and my podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity. I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale,” she added.

Eviction And Financial Reality In a candid moment, St. Clair revealed that she is on the verge of eviction. She further admitted that her podcast was partly sponsored out of necessity.

“Also, I’m getting evicted, and Polymarket offered me USD 10,000 to do an ad read. So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket,” she said.

St. Clair publicly identified Musk as the father of her son in February and soon after filed for custody. In April, The Wall Street Journal reported that a LabCorp test showed a 99.9999 per cent probability that Romulus is Musk’s child.

At the time, Musk, who is believed to have 14 children, criticised the coverage, mocking WSJ by suggesting TMZ was more reliable. “TMZ >> WSJ,” he posted on X. Dispute Over Financial Support While Musk has stated that he provided St. Clair with USD 2.5 million and was sending USD 500,000 per month, her legal team has contested this claim. According to St. Clair’s side, payments were reduced after she went public about their child. Her lawyers argue that although Musk at times made significant contributions, these payments were later “substantially” decreased.