The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has remained one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market since its introduction in 2022. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One has been spied at a dealership for the first time. Here’s what we can expect from the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One.
Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Exterior
The Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One features a new grille at the front with horizontal chrome elements, which seems to be inspired by the Scorpio N Lifstyler pickup truck. The spy shots show the brand’s logo in the centre.
The upcoming Scorpio N Edition One retains the headlight setup, a sculpted bonnet, fog lamps placed at the lower bumper. However, chrome details can be seen at the lower bumper area and upper grille edge.
The spotted unit was finished in a black paint scheme, and it features Edition One badging at the front doors, and at the quarter panel at the rear.
Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant Launched In India For ₹5.90 Lakh: Check What’s Special?
Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Interior & Features
You can check the key details of the Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One interiors and features here:
Interior
The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One is expected to feature a wine red theme inside the cabin. The SUV features metallic trims surrounding the door pulls, centre console, and air vents. It is worth noting that the standard Scorpio N comes equipped with a brown-black interior theme.
Recommended For You
Features
The Scorpio N Edition One is expected to come equipped with several advanced features including:
- A larger floating toucshcreen infotainment system
- Push button start/stop
- Alloy wheels
- Surround-view camera
- Seat ventilation
- Level 2 ADAS
- Sony audio system
- A panoramic sunroof
- Blind view monitor
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Secures 5-Star In BNCAP: Check Safety Ratings And Features
Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Engine
The Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One comes equipped with the same engine options as the standard model. Key specifications include:
|
Engine Capacity
|
2-litre turbo petrol/2.2-litre turbo diesel engine
|
Power Output
|
203 hp (Petrol)/132 hp (diesel)
|
Torque Output
|
380 Nm (Petrol)/175 Nm (diesel)
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual/automatic
|
Drivetrain
|
Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)/ 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)