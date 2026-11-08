The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has remained one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market since its introduction in 2022. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One has been spied at a dealership for the first time. Here’s what we can expect from the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One.

Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Exterior

The Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One features a new grille at the front with horizontal chrome elements, which seems to be inspired by the Scorpio N Lifstyler pickup truck. The spy shots show the brand’s logo in the centre.

The upcoming Scorpio N Edition One retains the headlight setup, a sculpted bonnet, fog lamps placed at the lower bumper. However, chrome details can be seen at the lower bumper area and upper grille edge.

The spotted unit was finished in a black paint scheme, and it features Edition One badging at the front doors, and at the quarter panel at the rear.

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Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Interior & Features

You can check the key details of the Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One interiors and features here: 

Interior

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One is expected to feature a wine red theme inside the cabin. The SUV features metallic trims surrounding the door pulls, centre console, and air vents. It is worth noting that the standard Scorpio N comes equipped with a brown-black interior theme.

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Features

The Scorpio N Edition One is expected to come equipped with several advanced features including:

  • A larger floating toucshcreen infotainment system
  • Push button start/stop
  • Alloy wheels
  • Surround-view camera
  • Seat ventilation
  • Level 2 ADAS
  • Sony audio system
  • A panoramic sunroof
  • Blind view monitor

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Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Engine

The Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One comes equipped with the same engine options as the standard model. Key specifications include:

Engine Capacity

2-litre turbo petrol/2.2-litre turbo diesel engine

Power Output

203 hp (Petrol)/132 hp (diesel)

Torque Output

380 Nm (Petrol)/175 Nm (diesel)

Transmission

6-speed manual/automatic

Drivetrain

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)/ 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) 

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