The Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has remained one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market since its introduction in 2022. The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One has been spied at a dealership for the first time. Here’s what we can expect from the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One features a new grille at the front with horizontal chrome elements, which seems to be inspired by the Scorpio N Lifstyler pickup truck. The spy shots show the brand’s logo in the centre.

The upcoming Scorpio N Edition One retains the headlight setup, a sculpted bonnet, fog lamps placed at the lower bumper. However, chrome details can be seen at the lower bumper area and upper grille edge.

The spotted unit was finished in a black paint scheme, and it features Edition One badging at the front doors, and at the quarter panel at the rear.

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Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One: Interior & Features

You can check the key details of the Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One interiors and features here:

Interior

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Edition One is expected to feature a wine red theme inside the cabin. The SUV features metallic trims surrounding the door pulls, centre console, and air vents. It is worth noting that the standard Scorpio N comes equipped with a brown-black interior theme.