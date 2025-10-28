Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are set to bring the Shah Bano case to the screen. Hashmi can be seen in the role of Lawyer Abbas, while Yami Gautam to portray Shazia Bano. After the trailer was released, Emraan urged the muslim community to watch the film as he felt that the movie is made from a liberal point of view and added that it is very neutral. He also emphasised that Haq is a pro-women film, which is a great piece of work.

At the trailer launch event, Emraan Hashmi said, “When I read a script like this, I see it as an actor, and for the first time in this film, I also had to bring in the perspective of a Muslim. Going back to the landmark case, the country was divided into two parts. One was on the side of religion and personal faith, the other was on the side of constitutional rights and secular rights. But, I wanted to see if the director and writer’s point of view in this film is balanced, unbiased, and neutral? So the short answer is ‘yes’. It was very neutral.”

“When people come out after watching this film, I don’t know what their opinion will be. I know that most of them will find it extremely balanced, and the thing that comes out is pro-women. It’s a pro-women film. For my community, I felt that this is from a liberal Muslim point of view. I think this is a great piece of work. Muslims should really come and watch this film because you will connect with it in a very different way,” the actor added.