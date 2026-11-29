Imtiaz Ali's upcoming Netflix series O Saathi Re has found itself at the centre of a social media controversy even before its release. Starring Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary, the series has been accused by some Pakistani viewers of copying the popular Pakistani television drama Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The debate began after Netflix released the trailer on November 25. Several viewers took to social media to point out similarities between the characters and relationship dynamics shown in the two productions. However, neither Netflix nor the makers have confirmed that O Saathi Re is a remake of the Pakistani drama.

O Saathi Re revolves around marriage, relationships and infidelity. The story follows Roshni, played by Aditi Rao Hydari, and Karan, portrayed by Avinash Tiwary. Their relationship faces difficulties following the involvement of another man, played by Arjun Rampal.

Why Are Pakistani Viewers Comparing O Saathi Re With Mere Paas Tum Ho?

The storyline has reminded some viewers of Mere Paas Tum Ho, the 2019 Pakistani drama starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui.

The Pakistani show followed Danish, whose marriage to Mehwish falls apart after she develops a relationship with Shehwar. The drama became widely discussed for its portrayal of marriage, loyalty and betrayal.

Reacting to the trailer, one Pakistani social media user wrote, "Copying our shows and songs after making our show and celebrities a national issue is so embarrassing oh my god (sic)."

Another user reportedly called the upcoming series a "cheap knockoff" of Mere Paas Tum Ho.

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O Saathi Re Controversy Comes Amid Pakistan Netflix Series Row

The criticism has also emerged amid the debate surrounding Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

The Pakistani series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz and several other popular actors. Its possible availability in India has attracted attention following reports about the government's advisory on Pakistani-origin content.

Interestingly, O Saathi Re is also scheduled to premiere on December 4, putting both productions in the spotlight on the same day.

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Has Netflix Responded To The Plagiarism Allegations?

So far, Netflix and the makers of O Saathi Re have not publicly confirmed or addressed the copying allegations.

It is also too early to establish whether the series shares more than familiar themes with the Pakistani drama. Similar story elements involving marriage and infidelity do not automatically prove plagiarism.

Created and written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali, O Saathi Re will premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026. Viewers will have to watch the complete series before drawing conclusions about the comparisons.

FAQs

1. Is O Saathi Re a remake of Mere Paas Tum Ho?

There is no official confirmation that O Saathi Re is a remake. The claims have come from social media users.

2. Who stars in O Saathi Re?

The Netflix series stars Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary.

3. Who created O Saathi Re?

The series is created and written by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali.

4. When will O Saathi Re release?

The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

5. Who starred in Mere Paas Tum Ho?

The 2019 Pakistani drama featured Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui.