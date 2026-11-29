Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir's Sardaar Ji 3 is streaming on Chaupal in India despite renewed debate over Pakistani-origin content. The film skipped its Indian theatrical release in 2025 following objections to Hania's casting after the Pahalgam terror attack. Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, continues to stream in India amid a growing controversy over Pakistani entertainment content on OTT platforms. The film arrived on the Indian streaming platform Chaupal on November 9, 2026, more than a year after it missed its theatrical release in the country.

Its OTT release has attracted attention as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reportedly approached Netflix over the availability of Pakistani-origin content to Indian subscribers. Why Has The Government Asked Netflix To Restrict Pakistani Content? According to NDTV, citing sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to follow its advisory dated May 8, 2025. The advisory directed OTT platforms and digital intermediaries operating in India to discontinue content originating in Pakistan.

The latest communication reportedly follows complaints about the possible Indian release of Netflix's upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir and Hamza Ali Abbasi. It is scheduled to premiere globally on December 4, 2026.

Netflix had reportedly informed the ministry in June 2025 that it had not made any Pakistani-origin films or series available to Indian subscribers. The government has now asked the platform to maintain that position. The development also follows a November 24 letter from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netflix India. The association sought to prevent the upcoming series from being streamed in India and called for a permanent law restricting Pakistani artists and productions across Indian entertainment platforms.

ALSO READ: Is Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan's Pakistani Netflix Series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Based On Urdu Novel? Why Did Sardaar Ji 3 Skip Its Theatrical Release In India? Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 stars Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa. The film became controversial in June 2025 after Hania's casting attracted objections following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, and the resulting tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also opposed the film's release in India and urged the Central Board of Film Certification not to grant it a certificate. As a result, Sardaar Ji 3 did not receive a theatrical release in India. Instead, it premiered overseas on June 27, 2025. ALSO READ: Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Row: Why Is Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan-Hania Aamir’s Series Missing From Netflix India’s Upcoming Slate? What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say About The Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy? Diljit addressed the backlash during a concert in Kuala Lumpur in September 2025. He explained that the film had been shot in February 2025, before the Pahalgam terror attack.

He also compared the situation with the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match played on September 14, 2025, pointing out that the film had been made before the attack, while the cricket match took place afterwards. More than a year after its overseas premiere, Sardaar Ji 3 is now available on an Indian OTT platform. Its continued streaming comes at a time when Pakistani entertainment content is facing renewed scrutiny in India, particularly following the government's communication with Netflix.

FAQs 1. Is Sardaar Ji 3 available on OTT in India? Yes, Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 began streaming on the Indian OTT platform Chaupal on November 9, 2026. 2. Who stars in Sardaar Ji 3? The Punjabi film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa. It is directed by Amar Hundal. 3. Why was Sardaar Ji 3 not released in Indian theatres? The film faced objections over Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's casting following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. FWICE also opposed its Indian theatrical release. 4. When was Sardaar Ji 3 released overseas? The film premiered overseas on June 27, 2025. 5. Why has the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting approached Netflix? The ministry has reportedly asked Netflix to comply with its May 8, 2025 advisory concerning Pakistani-origin content on OTT platforms in India.

