Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have brought the iconic song ‘Daddy Cool’ back into the spotlight with their upcoming film King. However, this is not the first time the popular track has found a place in Bollywood. Back in 2009, Suniel Shetty starred in a film titled Daddy Cool: Join The Fun, which also featured a recreated version of Boney M’s famous disco hit.

The original song was released by Boney M in 1976 and became an international favourite. Its catchy tune has continued to attract audiences across generations, making it a popular choice for films and other adaptations.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor have slayed together once again. Daddy Cool and Mommy Hot 🛐❤️‍🔥 #King https://t.co/JTAw5VCtlj — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 27, 2026 Suniel Shetty's Daddy Cool Recreated Boney M's Famous Song Released in 2009, Daddy Cool: Join The Fun was directed by K. Murali Mohana Rao and featured Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Javed Jaffrey, Aarti Chhabria, Ashish Chowdhry, Chunky Panday, Tulip Joshi and Sophie Choudry. The film's title track was a recreated version of Boney M's ‘Daddy Cool’. Music composer Raghav Sachar gave the original tune an Indian touch, blending it with different musical styles. Reports at the time said the producers acquired the rights to the original song from Sony BMG.

The film itself was an official adaptation of the 2007 comedy Death at a Funeral. It followed a family dealing with a series of unexpected and awkward situations during a funeral. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Admits King May Have Logical Flaws, Says Film Has Plenty Of Drama And Action What Did Suniel Shetty Say About The Film? While promoting the film, Suniel Shetty spoke about its connection with the original Hollywood comedy. He said, "Yes, it is similar to Death At A Funeral but this time the producers legally bought the rights to make this one. Thankfully, we are not calling it an inspiration."

The actor also explained that the Indian version placed more emphasis on emotions and family sentiments. Speaking about the funeral scene, he said, "Funerals are no laughing matter in our culture. So, while remaking the original film we had to keep in mind the local sentiments."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan And Kareena Kapoor Make A Case For Old-School Cool: How King's Daddy Cool Song Brings Vintage Glamour Back? Shah Rukh Khan Had A Daddy Cool Connection Too Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan had already featured in a song titled ‘Daddy Cool’ in Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film Chaahat. The comic number featured SRK and Anupam Kher, who played a father-son duo. However, it was a separate song and not a recreation of Boney M's original track.

Now, with Shah Rukh and Kareena bringing the disco classic back through King, the song's journey across Bollywood has become a talking point once again. Suniel Shetty's 2009 version is an interesting part of that history. FAQs 1. Did Suniel Shetty feature in a film called Daddy Cool? Yes. Suniel Shetty starred in Daddy Cool: Join The Fun, released in 2009. 2. Who recreated Boney M's Daddy Cool for Suniel Shetty's film? Music composer Raghav Sachar recreated the song for the 2009 film. 3. Was Shah Rukh Khan's Daddy Cool song released before Suniel Shetty's version? Yes. SRK featured in a separate song titled ‘Daddy Cool’ in the 1996 film Chaahat. 4. Is Suniel Shetty's Daddy Cool a remake of Death at a Funeral? Yes. The 2009 film was an official adaptation of the 2007 comedy Death at a Funeral.

