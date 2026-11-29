Bhojpuri star and politician Pawan Singh has sparked concern among fans after announcing that he has cut ties with his family and extended relatives. In an emotional Instagram Story shared on November 29, the actor said his patience had reached its limit. However, he made it clear that his mother and eldest brother, Ranu Singh, would always have his support.

The announcement comes amid his ongoing divorce dispute with second wife Jyoti Singh. While Pawan has not explained what led to the family rift, his statement has triggered widespread discussion on social media. What Did Pawan Singh Say About His Family? On Sunday, November 29, Pawan Singh shared a strongly worded note on Instagram. He began by reflecting on how family disputes can affect a person's life. He wrote, "जब घर के चक्कर में पड़ जाते हैं, इंसान सारे वेद और शास्त्र भूल जाते हैं।" The actor then apologised to the Bhojpuri community and announced that he would no longer have any relationship with his family and extended relatives. He wrote, "बर्दाश्त की सीमा पार होने के बाद बहुत दुखी होकर ये पोस्ट कर रहा हूं। मैं आप सभी भोजपुरी समाज के लोगों से हाथ जोड़कर माफी मांगता हूं। मैं ये बताना चाहता हूं कि आज और अभी से मेरा अपने पूरे परिवार और खानदान से कोई रिश्ता नहीं है।"

His statement suggested that the decision came after a difficult period, although he did not name anyone or explain the circumstances behind it. ALSO READ: DYK Sonu Nigam Sang His First Bhojpuri Chhath Song With Pawan Singh? Pawan Singh Says His Mother And Brother Will Always Have His Support Despite announcing his separation from the rest of his family, Pawan made a special exception for his mother and eldest brother, Ranu Singh. He added, "हां, जिस मां ने मुझे जन्म दिया है और मेरे सबसे बड़े भाई रानू सिंह के लिए, जब तक जिंदा हूं, मेरी जान हाजिर है।" The emotional message has left fans concerned, with many wishing him well. However, Pawan has not shared any further clarification about the dispute. There is currently no confirmed information linking the family rift to a specific financial, property or marital disagreement.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2026: 7 Bhojpuri Songs By Pawan Singh, Sharda Sinha And More That Make Every Ghat Come Alive Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh's Divorce Case Pawan Singh's announcement comes while his divorce dispute with his second wife, Jyoti Singh, remains unresolved. The couple married in 2018, but their relationship later became the subject of public controversy and legal proceedings.

According to news agency reports, Jyoti has accused Pawan of mental and physical harassment and made other allegations relating to their marriage. Pawan has denied the allegations. Their divorce and maintenance disputes remain unresolved. Pawan was previously married to Neelam Devi, who died in 2015. His relationship with actress Akshara Singh also attracted public attention after the two reportedly separated amid allegations and counterclaims. For now, Pawan's Instagram post has raised more questions than answers. The actor has not publicly explained what caused the latest family dispute, and it remains unclear whether he will share further details. FAQs 1. Why did Pawan Singh cut ties with his family? Pawan Singh said his patience had reached its limit and announced that he had ended his relationship with his family and extended relatives. He has not explained the specific reason.

2. Which family members did Pawan Singh exclude from his announcement? He said his mother and eldest brother, Ranu Singh, would always have his support. 3. What did Pawan Singh write in his Instagram post? He apologised to the Bhojpuri community and announced that he no longer had any relationship with his family and extended relatives. 4. Are Pawan Singh and Jyoti Singh getting divorced? Their divorce and maintenance disputes remain unresolved, according to the reports cited. 5. When did Pawan Singh share the emotional post? He shared the Instagram Story on November 29, 2026.

