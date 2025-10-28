- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the loved romantic heroes in Hindi cinema, who has been celebrated for decades. He has been fondly given the title of ‘king of romance’ with countless iconic roles. But not everyone feels that his characters were ‘good guy’. Recently, Parmeet Sethi and Manoj Bajpayee shared their views, saying that from their characters’ perspective, Shah Rukh’s roles could be seen as those of a villain. In a romantic classic movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Parmeet Sethi played the role of Kuljit, Simran’s (Kajol) fiancé. But Simran falls in love with Raj, who portrays the role of Shah Rukh Khan. The movie, which became one of the most loved romantic films, Sethi had an interesting take on it.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Parmeet Sethi said, “DDLJ Mein Kujit ne kuch galat nahi kiya. Shah Rukh ka jo character hai Raj woh aakar meri mangetar ko le kar jata hai. Mein to nahi gaya tha. (In DDLJ, Kuljit didn’t do anything wrong. Shah Rukh’s character Raj comes and takes away my fiancée. I didn’t go to take anyone’s fiancée).” From Kuljit’s perspective, he was engaged to Simran and expected to marry her. But she fell in love with Raj and took away his bride. When seen from Kujit’s point of view, Raj could be viewed as the one creating all the chaos, the real ‘villain’ in Kuljit’s story.
happy 30th birthday to the iconic and unparalleled dilwale dulhania le jayenge 🦋❤️🩹💌🥹🕊️ pic.twitter.com/LrXrt6hHxc— ☁️ (@xxKajolFeverxx) October 19, 2025
Manoj Bajpayee also shared a similar opinion about his role in the film ‘Veer Zaara’. He was seen playing the role of Raza, who got engaged to Zaara (Preity Zinta), but she ends up falling in love with Veer (Shah Rukh Khan). In another interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj said, “Sagai Ho Chuki hai, Uski biwi kisi aur se chooch lada rahi hai. To mere liye to Shah Rukh Usmein Villain tha aur aap jo hai nafrat mujhse lar rahe ho. (The engagement is already done, but my fiancée is romancing someone else. So, for me, Shah Rukh was the villain in that story, but everyone’s hatred was directed at me instead).” For him, Shah Rukh’s character was the villain from Raza’s side story.
He added, “When I am given a role, I think from the character’s perspective. Then I will be able to make it believable. That’s how my thought process was while approaching the role. For me, Shah Rukh was the villain (laughs). For Raza, Shah Rukh was a bad man. Since Raza was powerful, he could trap them. If he were not powerful, he would commit suicide somewhere, right? Or he would spend the rest of his life as Devdas. A man does whatever he can, in his own limits (laughs).”