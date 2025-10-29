- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who have been rumoured to be dating since they appeared in Geetha Govindam in 2018, reportedly got engaged on October 3. The rumoured couple, who always denied the relationship during their courtship. But after the engagement news was broken on the internet. Fans' wait was finally over when Vijay’s team confirmed that he and Rashmika are actually engaged. After the release of Thamma, Mandanna is currently busy promoting her next film, The Girlfriend. During one of those interviews, the actress talked about being a mother in the future.
In an interview with Gulte, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I’m not even a mother, but I already feel… I know I’m gonna have kids, and I love that that’s going to happen. But I already feel something so strongly for these little humans that are not even born yet. I want to do everything for them. I want to keep them so safe, so protected. And if I’m supposed to get into a war, I need to be fit enough to go to war for them. I’m already thinking about that.”
“I always had in mind that twenty to thirty is the time to put your head down and keep working, because that’s what society has put in our heads. We need to make a living; we need to have our own money. I knew that thirty to forty was always going to be about work-life balance, and I have to ensure that it happens. And forty onwards, I still haven’t thought that far,” she added. According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie knot in February 2026.
Talking about Rashmika Mandanna’s work front, the actress will be next seen in The Girlfriend. The film also features Rohini, Koushik Mahata, Anu Emmanuel, Dheekshith Shetty, Mahaboob Basha and Rao Ramesh in key roles. It has been written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. The Girlfriend has been produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni. The romantic drama movie is set to be released in theatres on November 7, 2025.