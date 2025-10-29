Sooraj Pancholi’s Controversy

Pancholi’s life took a drastic turn after his girlfriend and actress Jia Khan was found hanging at her home in June 2013. Khan had allegedly written a letter of 6 pages describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. After Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ his daughter. He was later booked for abetment of suicide and was arrested. The actor was then released on bail.

After Sooraj was granted bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigating bureau then filed a chargesheet in December 2015, in which they charged Pancholi with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. In 2023, Sooraj was acquitted of the case 2023.