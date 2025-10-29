- By Tapapriya Dutta
Sooraj Pancholi has recently dismissed the speculations, which claimed that he has decided to quit the film industry. The actor issued a statement, clarifying that the rumours are not at all true. Pancholi turned off the comment sections of the Instagram post to avoid any kind of negativity and discussion about the same. The actor wrote on his Instagram post, “There are a few articles out there stating that I have quit films. Let me clarify, that is not at all true.”
Sooraj Pancholi’s Controversy
Pancholi’s life took a drastic turn after his girlfriend and actress Jia Khan was found hanging at her home in June 2013. Khan had allegedly written a letter of 6 pages describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. After Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ his daughter. He was later booked for abetment of suicide and was arrested. The actor was then released on bail.
After Sooraj was granted bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigating bureau then filed a chargesheet in December 2015, in which they charged Pancholi with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. In 2023, Sooraj was acquitted of the case 2023.
Sooraj Pancholi made his acting debut with the 2015 movie Hero alongside Athiya Shetty. The film was backed by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai. The film gave him a short-lived recognition as his name was constantly dragged in Jia Khan’s case. In between, he was also part of movies like Satellite Shankar and Time to Dance. He made his comeback with acting in the film titled Kesari Veer. The film also featured Akanksha Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, Bhavya Gandhi and Barkha Bisht in key roles. It was released in theatres in May 2023.
Sooraj will be next seen in Hawa Singh. The movie has been directed by Prakash Nambiar. The exact release date or the names of the other cast members have not been announced yet. It was earlier reported that the movie is set to be released this year.