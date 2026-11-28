Short films can deliver the kind of twists that feature-length thrillers sometimes take two hours to build. Hindi short films such as Chutney, Kriti and Vaham – The Myth demonstrate how a tightly written story, a limited setting and strong performances can create an effective thriller without a lengthy runtime.

Short Thriller Movies On YouTube To Watch In Under 20 1. Ahalya (2015) – 14 minutes 10 seconds Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Radhika Apte, Soumitra Chatterjee and Tota Roy Chowdhury Language: Bengali Genre: Mystery thriller IMDb: 7.9/10 Directed by Kahaani filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, Ahalya reimagines a mythological story from the Ramayana in a contemporary setting. The story begins when Inspector Indra visits Goutam's house while investigating the disappearance of a man named Arjun. During the investigation, he notices a collection of unusual dolls and learns about a mysterious stone that supposedly has the power to transform people.

2. Kriti (2016) – 18 minutes 51 seconds Director: Shirish Kunder Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, Neha Sharma and Manu Rishi Language: Hindi Genre: Psychological thriller IMDb: 7.2/10 What happens when a person cannot distinguish between reality and imagination? Shirish Kunder explores this question in Kriti, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma. Bajpayee plays Sapan, a man who visits psychiatrist Dr Kalpana (Apte) to discuss his new girlfriend, Kriti (Sharma). However, the psychiatrist becomes suspicious when she learns about Sapan's previous relationships and begins questioning whether Kriti actually exists. ALSO READ: This Thriller Movie Started With Modest Opening, Then Became A Box Office Sensation; Now Set For OTT Release 3. Chutney (2016) – 16 minutes 51 seconds Director: Jyoti Kapur Das Cast: Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal and Sumit Gulati Language: Hindi Genre: Psychological thriller IMDb: 7.7/10 A conversation over pakoras and homemade chutney becomes the starting point of a disturbing revelation in Chutney. Directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, the short film features Tisca Chopra as Vanita, a seemingly ordinary housewife from Ghaziabad. At a social gathering, Vanita notices another woman, played by Rasika Dugal, flirting with her husband, portrayed by Adil Hussain. Rather than confronting her directly, Vanita invites the woman over for snacks and begins narrating an unsettling story involving her household.

4. The Guest (2016) – 8 minutes 48 seconds Director: Ayappa K.M. Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Davinder Madan, Vaibhav Gupta and Jyoti Sharma Language: Hindi Genre: Mystery thriller Featuring Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary, The Guest is a mystery short film that revolves around an unexpected encounter. The story follows a young man who finds himself stranded after his car breaks down on a hilly road. As evening approaches, an elderly woman offers him shelter at her home for the night. What initially appears to be a fortunate encounter gradually takes an unsettling turn.

ALSO READ: Just When You Think It’s Over, This Ayushmann Khurrana Thriller Has One Last Twist That Changes Everything! 5. Vaham – The Myth (2024) – 8 minutes 5 seconds Director: Nihal Rajhans Cast: Ritesh Bhosle, Karan Chavan and Nihal Rajhans Language: Hindi Genre: Psychological suspense thriller IMDb: 6.8/10 If psychological thrillers involving paranoia and unreliable perceptions interest you, Vaham – The Myth is another short film to consider. Directed by Nihal Rajhans, the film follows Nihal, the son of a wealthy businessman who has been kept away from his family because they believe he is mentally unstable. One night, he becomes convinced that someone inside the house is plotting to kill him.

He contacts his personal doctor for help, but the situation raises a crucial question: is the threat real or a product of his imagination? These short films offer different approaches to suspense without demanding a major time commitment. Which one would you pick for your next short-film watch? FAQs 1. Which are the best Hindi thriller short films on YouTube? Kriti, Chutney, The Guest and Vaham – The Myth are worth watching. Ahalya is a Bengali thriller with subtitles. 2. Where can I watch Ahalya, Kriti and Chutney? All three are available on YouTube. Ahalya and Chutney are on Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts, while Kriti is available through Golden Ratio Films. 3. Which is the shortest thriller short film on YouTube? The Guest is the shortest among these five films, with a runtime of approximately 8 minutes and 48 seconds.