From the action-comedy Officer Black Belt and romance drama Even If This Love Disappears Tonight to mystery thriller Wall to Wall and sports comedy Dream, here are seven Korean movies you can watch on Netflix India right now. These picks cover different genres and offer something for every viewer.

7 Must-Watch Korean Movies On Netflix India Movie Duration Officer Black Belt 1 hr 49 min Even If This Love Disappears Tonight 1 hr 47 min Love Untangled 2 hr 1 min 20th Century Girl 2 hr 1 min Wall To Wall 1 hr 58 min Unlocked 1 hr 57 min Dream 2 hr 7 min ALSO READ - Hope Release Date India: When And Where To Watch Korean Sci-Fi Movie In Hindi? From gripping thrillers and action-packed stories to romantic dramas and light-hearted comedies, check out our top Korean movie picks streaming on Netflix India.

Officer Black Belt The film follows Lee Jong-do, a talented martial artist who joins a probation officer to monitor criminals wearing electronic ankle bracelets. Together, they keep a close watch on offenders and step in when needed to prevent them from harming innocent people.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight The film tells the touching story of a high school girl living with anterograde amnesia, which causes her memories to reset each morning. Her life changes when she meets an ordinary boy whose uneventful routine takes a different turn after they grow closer.

Love Untangled Love Untangled follows Se-ri, a lovestruck 19-year-old who is tired of her constantly frizzy hair. Hoping to look her best before confessing her feelings to her school crush, Kim Hyun, she sets out to finally get her hair under control.

20th Century Girl The story follows high school student Bo-ra, who agrees to keep an eye on her best friend’s crush while she is in America for heart surgery. However, things take an unexpected turn when Bo-ra starts developing feelings for his best friend, Woon-ho.

Wall to Wall The film follows a man who uses his life savings to buy an apartment, hoping to start a new chapter. However, his dream home soon becomes a nightmare as constant noise and growing tensions with hostile neighbours push him towards the edge.

Unlocked Na-mi, a part-time café worker, loses her phone after leaving it unlocked. A hacker gains access to her device and begins controlling her personal life and social media. As the situation becomes increasingly disturbing, an investigation uncovers secrets that suggest there is more to the case.

Dream The film follows a disgraced professional footballer who gets a chance to rebuild his career by coaching an unlikely national team. His players are homeless individuals preparing to compete in the Homeless World Cup, leading to an unexpected journey of teamwork and hope.

ALSO READ - 5 Dark Korean Thrillers You Can Finish In A Weekend: Extracurricular, Strangers From Hell And More If you love Korean entertainment, these movies are worth adding to your watchlist. These titles bring different stories, characters and moods to your screen. FAQ 1. What Korean movies to watch on Netflix India? You can watch Officer Black Belt, Even If This Love Disappears Tonight, Wall to Wall and Dream, among others on Netflix. 2. What genres of Korean movies are available on Netflix? From action-thrillers to romantic dramas, inspirational dramas, and sci-fi movies, you can watch everything on Netflix.