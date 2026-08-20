Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh.

He said the move will improve access to justice for people living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail legal services.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh."

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He said the government is committed to the overall development of Ladakh and ensuring constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory.

"This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to. The Govt is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards," the post read.