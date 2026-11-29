Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been criticised after a case was registered at Kalna police station in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district following a complaint alleging that he showed fabricated video clips at a press conference on Saturday.

The complaint claimed that the videos falsely implicated police personnel in preparing forged affidavits and maligned the force. The complaint came hours after Banerjee accused a serving police official of forging affidavits submitted to the Election Commission (EC) by a rival TMC faction seeking recognition as the party.

What happened in the press conference?

While conducting a press conference in Delhi, Banerjee, accompanied by party leaders Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra, released seven videos which he claimed showed affidavits being prepared and signed inside Kalna police station.

Banejee claimed that the documents supported the faction led by Arup Roy and Ritabrata Banerjee and were submitted to the EC.

He alleged that several people in whose names the affidavits had been filed were unaware of them and that their signatures, including those of notaries, had been forged.

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All officers involved?

As per his allegations, he alleged assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors, additional officers-in-charge and civic volunteers were involved.

He claimed personnel checked electoral rolls, entered names, fathers’ names and addresses, and signed the documents themselves, using notary stamps and signatures without the individuals’ knowledge.

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He further alleged that the exercise was not confined to one police station and had taken place in at least 80 per cent of police stations in West Bengal. The allegations come amid an escalating dispute between the two TMC factions over the party’s name, election symbol and organisational control.