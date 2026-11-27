Bihar Train News: Train passengers travelling to and from Bihar will face changes to several services this winter as the Railways adjusts its timetable for fog-related safety concerns. The revised schedule will come into force on December 1, 2026, and continue until February 28, 2027.

East Central Railway has announced the cancellation of 20 pairs of trains for the winter period. Another 26 pairs will run on fewer days, while some services will operate on shorter routes. The changes include several long-distance trains connecting Bihar with Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and other states.

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Check Which Trains Have Been Cancelled

Passengers travelling on some major routes will have to make alternative arrangements during the winter months.

- The Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Junction Express (14111/14112) will not operate from December 2 to February 24.

- The Barauni-Ambala Harihar Express (14523/14524) and Purnia Court-Amritsar Janseva Express (14617/14618) are also among the services scheduled to remain cancelled.

- The Gaya-Kamakhya Express (15619/15620) will be suspended from December 7 to February 23. The list also includes the Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express, Malda Town-New Delhi Express and Howrah-Dehradun Upasana Express.

Which Trains Will Provide Fewer Weekly Trips

Some trains will continue running but with fewer trips each week.

- The North East Express (12505/12506) will lose two operating days every week, while the Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur Garib Rath (22406/22405) will not run one day a week. The Gwalior-Barauni Express (11123/11124) will also be unavailable for two days each week.