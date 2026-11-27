- 20 pairs of trains cancelled for the winter period in Bihar.
- 26 pairs to operate on fewer days each week.
- Chambal Express services to face partial route cancellations.
Bihar Train News: Train passengers travelling to and from Bihar will face changes to several services this winter as the Railways adjusts its timetable for fog-related safety concerns. The revised schedule will come into force on December 1, 2026, and continue until February 28, 2027.
East Central Railway has announced the cancellation of 20 pairs of trains for the winter period. Another 26 pairs will run on fewer days, while some services will operate on shorter routes. The changes include several long-distance trains connecting Bihar with Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and other states.
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Check Which Trains Have Been Cancelled
Passengers travelling on some major routes will have to make alternative arrangements during the winter months.
- The Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Junction Express (14111/14112) will not operate from December 2 to February 24.
- The Barauni-Ambala Harihar Express (14523/14524) and Purnia Court-Amritsar Janseva Express (14617/14618) are also among the services scheduled to remain cancelled.
- The Gaya-Kamakhya Express (15619/15620) will be suspended from December 7 to February 23. The list also includes the Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express, Malda Town-New Delhi Express and Howrah-Dehradun Upasana Express.
Which Trains Will Provide Fewer Weekly Trips
Some trains will continue running but with fewer trips each week.
- The North East Express (12505/12506) will lose two operating days every week, while the Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur Garib Rath (22406/22405) will not run one day a week. The Gwalior-Barauni Express (11123/11124) will also be unavailable for two days each week.
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Two other services will follow specific weekly cancellation schedules:
- Patliputra-Lucknow Express (15033/15034): No services on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from December 15 to February 10
- Patliputra-Gorakhpur Express (15079/15080): No services on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from December 16 to February 14
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Chambal Express Passengers To Face Route Changes
The winter timetable will also affect passengers travelling on the Howrah-Mathura Chambal Express.
Train No. 12177 will not cover the Agra Cantt-Mathura stretch from December 4 to February 26. Its return service, Train No. 12178, will skip the Mathura-Agra Cantt section from December 7 to February 22.
Both trains will continue to run on the remaining portions of their routes. Passengers are advised to check the revised timetable before booking tickets or planning their journey.