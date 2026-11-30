Delimitation Bill: A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Sunday night amid speculation that his party could back the upcoming delimitation bill. Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc leaders flew to Chennai to meet DMK chief M K Stalin to voice concerns over the bill. However, Stalin stood firm on backing the legislation. The outreach comes hours before the Centre is scheduled to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30.

A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, met 85-year-old Pawar at the hospital, where he has been recuperating after suffering from dehydration.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a state Congress leader who was with the delegation said that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders inquired about Pawar's health and requested him not to support the delimitation bill.

"The opposition leaders requested Pawar to support the INDIA bloc's decision to oppose the delimitation bill. Pawar said he would discuss the matter," the state Congress leader said.

NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule was not present at the hospital, but her daughter and son-in-law were with Pawar when the leaders arrived.

Upon arriving at Mumbai airport after meeting Pawar, Gandhi said, "The fight is on. It's all good."

VIDEO | Mumbai: "The fight is on. It's all good," says Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as INDIA bloc leaders arrive at Mumbai airport after meeting Sharad Pawar. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar amid speculation that his party may support the delimitation bill. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026

NCP (SP) Stance And Internal Pushback

NCP (SP), which has eight MPs, appears inclined to support the delimitation bill, but has not officially announced its stand. Sule has repeatedly indicated that she is not averse to backing the legislation. Her nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar has written an open letter to her, urging her to "reconsider" the decision.

Chennai Meeting With DMK Chief Stalin

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc leaders flew to Chennai to meet Stalin and voice their concerns over the delimitation bill. However, Stalin, whose DMK has 22 Lok Sabha MPs and eight Rajya Sabha members, asserted that his party's stand remains "Tamil Nadu First" and that supporting the bill was the only way to protect the state's political strength for the next 25 years.