- INDIA bloc urged Sharad Pawar against Delimitation Bill support.
- DMK chief Stalin confirmed support for the Delimitation Bill.
- Bill aims for women's reservation, increasing assembly strength.
Delimitation Bill: A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Sunday night amid speculation that his party could back the upcoming delimitation bill. Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc leaders flew to Chennai to meet DMK chief M K Stalin to voice concerns over the bill. However, Stalin stood firm on backing the legislation. The outreach comes hours before the Centre is scheduled to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other INDIA bloc leaders leave from Breach Candy Hospital https://t.co/extDZrgyfc— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026
ALSO READ: Rohit Pawar Writes To Supriya Sule, Calls Support For Delimitation Bill A 'Betrayal' Of NCP-SP Ideology
INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar In Mumbai
A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, met 85-year-old Pawar at the hospital, where he has been recuperating after suffering from dehydration.
Speaking to news agency PTI, a state Congress leader who was with the delegation said that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders inquired about Pawar's health and requested him not to support the delimitation bill.
"The opposition leaders requested Pawar to support the INDIA bloc's decision to oppose the delimitation bill. Pawar said he would discuss the matter," the state Congress leader said.
NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule was not present at the hospital, but her daughter and son-in-law were with Pawar when the leaders arrived.
Upon arriving at Mumbai airport after meeting Pawar, Gandhi said, "The fight is on. It's all good."
VIDEO | Mumbai: "The fight is on. It's all good," says Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as INDIA bloc leaders arrive at Mumbai airport after meeting Sharad Pawar. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar amid speculation that his party may support the delimitation bill. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026
NCP (SP) Stance And Internal Pushback
NCP (SP), which has eight MPs, appears inclined to support the delimitation bill, but has not officially announced its stand. Sule has repeatedly indicated that she is not averse to backing the legislation. Her nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar has written an open letter to her, urging her to "reconsider" the decision.
Chennai Meeting With DMK Chief Stalin
Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc leaders flew to Chennai to meet Stalin and voice their concerns over the delimitation bill. However, Stalin, whose DMK has 22 Lok Sabha MPs and eight Rajya Sabha members, asserted that his party's stand remains "Tamil Nadu First" and that supporting the bill was the only way to protect the state's political strength for the next 25 years.
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STORY | Sonia, Rahul arrive in Chennai to meet Stalin, seek DMK's support to defeat Delimitation bill A top level delegation of Congress leaders that includes party president Mallikarjuna Kharge and former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, arrived here on Sunday for a proposed meeting with DMK president M K Stalin to persuade him to reconsider his party's support to the Centre's delimitation bill. READ: https://t.co/nrrz4hDLjO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026
JMM Signals Conditional Support To Delimitation Bill
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Basant Soren on Sunday said that his party will support the Delimitation Bill only if it serves the interests of Jharkhand and its people, warning that the JMM would "strongly and completely oppose" it otherwise.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Soren said the party has set clear conditions and warned that ignoring public sentiment in the state would bring adverse consequences.
If it is fair and in the interest of the public and the state, we are completely in support; if it is anti-people and anti-state, we will strongly and completely oppose it. We will not give anyone the opportunity to play with public sentiments. There are definitely conditions, and Hemant ji has already put them forward...If they ignore the sentiments of the state and its people, naturally the consequences will not be good," he said.
ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: Why Even Rahul-Stalin Hug, Sonia Gandhi's Chennai Visit Couldn't Change DMK Chief's Mind
Key Provisions Of The Delimitation Bill And Numbers Battle
The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30 to roll out one-third reservation for women by raising seat allocations for each state and Union Territory in the House and increasing state legislative assembly strength by 50 per cent, while freezing revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.
The government has claimed support from 371 Lok Sabha MPs, clearing the two-thirds majority threshold required for a constitutional amendment.
(With Inputs From ANI And PTI)