Delimitation Bill: The government appeared fully confident of the passage of the delimitation-linked women reservation legislative package, claiming it has the support of 371 Lok Sabha. Months after April setback, the arithmetic involved in the delimitation looks in favour of the government after two major parties - MK Stalin's DMK and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP changed their mind on the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill.

Since April several political incidents happened that went in the favour of the government. Split in Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, DMK's quitting INDIA bloc and six MPs of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena joined Eknath's camp were among key events that changed the political landscape paving a way for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to gather support for the historical bill.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Showdown: Stalin Stands Firm, Pawar To Weigh Stance After Gandhi-Led INDIA Bloc Meet; JMM Sets Conditions What Are The Bills To Be Tabled In The Lok Sabha? The government is set to introduce three bills - the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 in Parliament. The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims to facilitate the implementation of women's reservation, while the Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state and Union Territory assemblies, besides providing for a readjustment of seat allocation and delimitation of constituencies.

भारत की प्रगति, नारीशक्ति के सपनों की उड़ान... https://t.co/pSBPebrlEW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2026 Setback To Congress-Led INDIA Bloc Hours Before Parliament Session Hours before the Parliament's special sitting, INDIA bloc suffered a major setback after its attempt to persuade DMK chief MK Stalin to oppose the bill failed. In an unprecedented move, a delegation of top INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, flew to Chennai and met Stalin, but the DMK chief rejected their plea, saying he has no option but to support the bill because its revised provisions. ALSO READ: Delimitation Row: PM Modi Takes 'Naraz Fufa' Jibe At Opposition At Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Event

Late Night Effort To Convince Sharad Pawar After Chennai failure, the INDIA bloc delegation moved to Mumbai to meet NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been in the hospital due to health issue. However, there was no positive sign for the opposition after the meeting with Pawar at the hospital. NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule already announced party's support to the bill.

How Numbers To Play In Lok Sabha When the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill came up for a vote on April 17, 298 MPs voted in favour and 230 against. With 528 votes cast, the government needed 352 votes and fell 54 short. Since the Bill's defeat, the political arithmetic has changed, with 26 MPs moving out of the opposition camp. Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA, while six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The BJP and Congress too issued a three-line whip to their respective MPs. The Aam Aadmi Party (three MPs), which is also opposed to the bill, has also issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members. The NDA has 299 MPs including Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, whose party revived its alliance with the BJP on Tuesday for the Punjab Assembly polls. The BJP accounts for 240 MPs, the Telugu Desam Party 16, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 13 and the Janata Dal (United) 12. There are also a few smaller constituents. With the backing of DMK (22), NCP-SP (8), NCPI (20) and YSRCP (4), the number of MPs supporting the bill will go to 353. The JMM, which is in government along with Congress and others in Jharkhand and is in the INDIA bloc, is yet to announce its stand. There are also seven Independent MPs, two of whom are currently in jail.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: Why Even Rahul-Stalin Hug, Sonia Gandhi's Chennai Visit Couldn't Change DMK Chief's Mind INDIA Bloc's Number Comes Down The INDIA bloc's number has come down since April. Its MPs now include 98 of Congress, 37 of Samajwadi Party, eight of the Trinamool Congress group led by Mamata Banerjee, four of RJD, three of Sena-UBT, besides those from Left parties (nine) and a few others.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Delimitation Bill, NCPI MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar says, "We will not participate as NCPI because we have not yet received recognition from the Speaker. Since I was earlier with AITC and was the Chief Whip, I have issued the whip in that capacity, directing everyone to remain present from tomorrow. All 27 Lok Sabha MPs will be present from the morning and support the bill..." — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026 NCPI Or TMC: Confusion Over Rebels' Party Continues Hours before the special sitting in the Lower House, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said her group will not participate as NCPI because they have not yet received recognition from the Speaker. "Since I was earlier with AITC and was the Chief Whip, I have issued the whip in that capacity, directing everyone to remain present from tomorrow. All 27 Lok Sabha MPs will be present from the morning and support the bill," she added.

(With Agencies Inputs)