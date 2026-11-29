A Kolkata Police sergeant, allegedly drunk, was arrested by Bidhannagar North Police after he abused his neighbours and assaulted four people, including a woman sub-inspector, a woman doctor, a lawyer and another sub-inspector, at a police housing complex in Salt Lake on Friday evening. The accused, 35-year-old Dibyendu Singha, was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The incident unfolded at the CAP Camp housing complex of the 4th Battalion of Kolkata Armed Police. Around 8.30 PM, neighbours called the police complaining that Singha, who is posted with the armed police battalion, was shouting abuses at residents, including women and children.

A woman sub-inspector arrived to calm things down. Instead of settling, Singha allegedly abused her and slapped her. He was detained and taken to Salt Lake Subdivisional Hospital for a medical check-up. Even there, his aggression continued. Police said he abused and slapped the woman doctor who came to examine him.

From the hospital, Singha was brought to Bidhannagar North Police Station. There, the situation worsened. He allegedly slapped advocate Deep Mondal, who had come to meet a client, and also hit another sub-inspector, Samir Das, when the officer tried to stop him. Singha continued abusing police staff and others present at the station.

Charges Framed, Remanded for 14 Days

Singha now faces charges of public nuisance, obstructing public servants, assault, and using criminal force against a woman. A separate case was registered on the complaint of the woman sub-inspector.

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Police also started preventive proceedings under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. On Saturday, he was produced before a Salt Lake court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Investigators are looking into earlier complaints of disputes between Singha and his neighbours, including past allegations of assault.