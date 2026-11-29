Mumbai Local Megablock Today: Central Railway is carrying out maintenance work on its suburban network today, which means several changes in train services on the Main and Trans-Harbour lines. Commuters travelling in the afternoon are likely to face diversions and cancellations because of the megablock.

Main Line: Slow Corridors Closed Both slow corridors between CSMT and Vidyavihar will remain out of service from 10.55 AM to 3.55 PM. To keep services running, Down slow trains leaving CSMT between 10.48 am and 3.45 pm will be diverted to the fast line till Vidyavihar. These trains will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock To Disrupt Central, Harbour And Western Lines On Jan 18; Check List The same arrangement applies to Up slow trains from Ghatkopar. Services departing between 10.19 AM and 3.52 PM will travel on the fast corridor from Vidyavihar to CSMT, stopping at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla. Trans-Harbour Line: Complete Suspension The Trans-Harbour corridor will also be affected. Train services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul will remain suspended from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. As a result, trains from Thane towards Vashi, Nerul and Panvel scheduled between 10.35 AM and 4.07 PM will not run. Services heading to Thane from Panvel, Nerul and Vashi between 10.25 am and 4.09 pm have also been cancelled.

ALSO READ: CCTV Shows Man Walking Away After Pushing Woman Off Mumbai Local Train After She Objects On 'Bad Touch' Harbour and Port Lines: No Changes There is no change in the regular Sunday timetable on the Harbour Line. Trains on the CSMT-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel routes will operate as usual. Port Line services between Nerul/Belapur and Uran will also continue without any disruption.

Once the block is over, suburban train services will start running again in stages. The first locals heading to CSMT will leave Karjat at 3.35 AM and Ambernath at 3.43 AM. The first train from Thane towards Karjat is scheduled to depart at 5 PM.

The same block will also affect four Mail and Express trains. These will be diverted via Karjat, Panvel and Thane. Instead of stopping at Kalyan, they will halt at Panvel and Thane to make things easier for passengers. Commuters are advised to double-check the revised timings before they leave.