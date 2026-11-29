In the latest updates in the Haryana Dhaba shooting case, the investigating officials are now attempting to trace Janhvi, who allegedly fled to Thailand following the murders. The probing agency is now trying to contact the Royal Thai police. It is alleged that Jahnvi, who was Sunny’s girlfriend, was part of a bigger conspiracy. She is believed to have been sent by the Ritolia gang to trace those people’s whereabouts.

Janhvi went to the Indira Gandhi International Airport following the shooting incident. The CCTV footage captured the Haryana woman inside the airport. She boarded a flight at 8 am and left the city before the cops could apprehend her, Times of India reported.

Passport Made 10 Days Before Shooting Jhanvi's passport was issued 10 days before the Rohtak murder incident unfolded. Police have learnt that Jhanvi's passport was issued on November 16th, just 10 days before the incident. Her flight ticket to Bangkok was booked by a gangster named Sahil, who was based abroad.

ALSO READ: Girlfriend's Honey Trap, Gang Rivalry And A Bangkok Escape: Inside Probe into the Quadruple Dhaba Murder In Haryana

Further investigation revealed that Jahnvi, a resident of Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, came from a family with a criminal history. It is alleged that she befriended her target, Sahil Ritoli, and lured him to a hotel on the pretext of having coffee.

Ritoli Escaped Ritoli was staying at the hotel with three men who were later shot and killed. As soon as Ritoli arrived at the scene, armed assailants attacked. Ritoli managed to escape, but his companions were caught in the crossfire and died on the spot.

ALSO READ: Rohtak: 4 Men Having Dinner At Dhaba Shot Dead Near Police Station In Suspected Gang War The role of the fourth deceased is still unclear. Police suspect he may have been killed accidentally. Sources indicate that these murders were plotted in Georgia. Gangster Ravi Rathi, a resident of Ganganouli village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district and a key associate of jailed gangster Himanshu Bhau, currently operates his gang from Tbilisi, Georgia.