- Man arrested for poisoning student in Faridabad hotel.
- Suspect Vipin Yadav allegedly used rat poison, faked suicide.
- Police launched surveillance after initial suicide note suspicion.
Four days after a student was found dead in a hotel room in Faridabad, the police have arrested a suspect from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, who allegedly checked in into the accommodation with her.
The arrested accused, Vipin Yadav (26) had left the room with a suicide note that he would end his life by jumping into a canal. On Friday, the police successfully traced him to Amethi and made the arrest.
During interrogation, Vipin told the investigating cops that he and the deceased girl wanted to marry each other, but her family was against their union. The duo, according to him, decided to end their lives. The police now suspects that they checked into the hotel room and he laced the drinking water with rat poison. Before leaving, he made her to drink it and left a suicide note to mislead the cops into believing that a couple died by suicide.
However, the police got suspicious and launched tactical surveillance on him. Based on intelligence inputs, he was eventually nabbed.
According to police, the girl and the accused checked into the hotel between 9.45 AM and 10 Am on Nov 23. Vipin left the hotel at around 10.30 PM.
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The girl was found dead the next day when the hotel staff knocked the room's door for cleaning but got no response. The police was alerted. The cops recovered two handwritten notes, one stating that two had been in relationship and decided to end their lives as they were "tired of the world". The first note also mentioned that Vipin would jump into a canal.
The second note detailed financial transactions and money due to be paid to several borrowers. The amount ranged from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh, according to a report by The Times of India.
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The girl was a Delhi University student and Vipin lived opposite to her house and was acquitted to her family. The cops produced him in a Faridabad court, which remanded him in police custody for three days. He was booked at Dhauj police station under Section 103 of BNS (murder).