Four days after a student was found dead in a hotel room in Faridabad, the police have arrested a suspect from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, who allegedly checked in into the accommodation with her.

The arrested accused, Vipin Yadav (26) had left the room with a suicide note that he would end his life by jumping into a canal. On Friday, the police successfully traced him to Amethi and made the arrest.

During interrogation, Vipin told the investigating cops that he and the deceased girl wanted to marry each other, but her family was against their union. The duo, according to him, decided to end their lives. The police now suspects that they checked into the hotel room and he laced the drinking water with rat poison. Before leaving, he made her to drink it and left a suicide note to mislead the cops into believing that a couple died by suicide.