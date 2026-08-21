The Ekadashi, which falls on the Shukla Paksha of the Sawan month, is called Sawan Putrada Ekadashi. This year, Putrada Ekadashi is on August 23, 2026. On this day, married couples pray to be blessed with a child, parents pray for the good health of their children, and some devotees observe a fast to simply deepen their connection with Lord Vishnu.

The word 'Putrada' is a Sanskrit word in which ‘putra’ means son or child, and ‘da’ means one who grants. According to the Hindu Calendar, there are two Putrada Ekadashis; one falls in Paush, around December or January, and the other arrives in Shravan.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2026: Date and Puja Timings According to Drik Panchang, Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is taking place on 23rd August, 2026. The auspicious time as per the panchang is: Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 23rd August 2026, 2:00 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 24th August 2026, 4:19 AM

Parana Time: 24th August 2026, 1:41 PM to 4:16 PM According to the Hindu Calendar, there are two Putrada Ekadashis (Image: Facebook/lordvishnu) ALSO READ: What Do The Four Arms Of Lord Vishnu Represent? Know Their Symbolic Meanings In Hindu Mythology What Is The Significance Of Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2026? Shravan Putrada Ekadashi fast is observed by devotees who wish for a child or for the well-being of their children already born. Observing this fast is also believed to absolve karmic sins. According to Hindu beliefs, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, when observed with sincerity and devotion, is also believed to deepen the connection with Lord Vishnu.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2026: Vrat Katha According to legends, once there was a King named Mahijit, who ruled Mahishmati very righteously. All were happy under his rule. However, he and his wife were childless even when both of them performed several yajnas and rituals to be blessed with a child. Seeing their king's misery, the subjects of King Mahishmati went to the jungle to find a sage who could provide them a solution.

During their search, they found Sage Lomesh, who heard them and understood the misery of King Mahishmati. The sage, using his psychic abilities, found out why the king was not blessed with a child. The sage told the subjects that in a past life, when Mahishmati was travelling, he got thirsty and went to the pond to drink water. There he saw a calf and a cow drinking the water and chased them away. The cow and the calf had to go without quenching their thirst. Due to this sin, King Mahishmati became childless.

After realising the reason, the subject asked for the solution. The sages told them to ask their king to observe Putrada Ekadashi fast. Observing this fast sincerely and with devotion, even an old sin like this one can be absolved. The subject told the king and advised him to observe this fast. The king and queen took the fast seriously: they kept the vrat, worshipped Vishnu through the night, and performed Parana exactly as prescribed. Not long afterwards, the queen conceived, and their son grew up to become a wise and capable prince in his own right.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2026 Puja Vidhi Devotees should wake up in the Brahma Muhurat, take a bath and wear clean clothes before taking the Sankalp.

Devotees should decide whether they want to observe a Nirjala or Phalahar vrat and then follow the rituals accordingly.

During the worship of Lord Vishnu, offer Tulsi leaves as it is considered auspicious.

Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and read the vrat katha as part of the day.

In the evening, sing Lord Vishnu bhajans.

Many Hindu households donate food or grain as part of the observance.

On the next day, break the fast at the parana time. Many Hindu households donate food or grain as part of the observance (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Who Is Lord Harihara? Know The Unique Story Behind Lord Vishnu And Lord Shiva Avtar Worshipping Lord Vishnu on Sawan Putrada Ekadashi will not only bless devotees with a child but also bring prosperity, happiness and remove past-life sins.

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