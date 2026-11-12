SS United States Sinking: The SS United States, once the fastest passenger ship in the world, has been intentionally sunk off the coast of Florida. The 76-year-old ocean liner went down on Wednesday night near Okaloosa County and is set to now become the world's largest artificial reef. Interestingly, the crew did not use explosives to sink the ship. Instead, they removed plugs from its hull and allowed water to fill inside naturally, a process which is called natural flooding.

Took 8 Hours To Sink After hours of delay, the final moments went quickly. Videos that have emerged online show that the ship went down by the stern, took a roll to port, and dipped below the waves. The whole sinking took about eight hours. Netizens watching it live through several public broadcasters called it a great experience. A user wrote on X, "Generations of divers will have a bucket list experience, generations of marine life will have a new ecosystem, and the SS United States will be a memorialised and enjoyed forever. Everybody wins tonight. A new dive site has been made."

SS United States is at the bottom of the Gulf, 22 miles off Destin, Florida. The sinking took about 8 hours and this SHOULD not have been a surprise as they were using natural flooding. She went down by the stern and took a roll to port before sinking. The question will be if the ship lighted herself on the way down or if she is lying on her side. I am disappointed in @OkaloosaCounty for not doing a better job in streaming this event and providing some experts to discuss this event to the public. This was a lost opportunity. — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) November 12, 2026 ALSO READ: Elon Musk Offers To Hire Jensen Huang As Nvidia Board Weighs Ouster Over Chinese Spy Probe A Famous Ship The event was significant as the SS United States was not an ordinary ship. Launched in 1951, it was longer than the RMS Titanic. It crossed the Atlantic Ocean in less than four days, which made it the fastest passenger liner in the world. During its life, it carried four presidents, the famous Mona Lisa painting, and many movie stars of the 20th century. After decades of rusting, as it was facing the scrap heap, the minders decided to turn it into a reef instead.

What Is An Artificial Reef? An artificial reef is a human-made or repurposed structure placed on the seabed to work like a natural reef. It gives a solid surface for algae, corals, and barnacles to attach. This then attracts fish, crabs, and other marine life to areas where the sea floor is empty or damaged. They can be made from purpose-built structures like concrete reef balls, pyramids, and hollow pipes or also from repurposed objects like decommissioned ships, battle tanks, subway cars, and retired oil platforms.

The reefs help restore damaged coral ecosystems and support biodiversity. They give fish a safe place to breed and hide. Artificial reefs also create popular places for scuba diving, snorkelling and fishing. ALSO READ: Hegseth Defends Iran Attacks Amid Impeachment Pressure, Says 'I Was Proud To Execute Them And Would Do It Again' You May Also Like To Watch: