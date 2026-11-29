Jharkhand Winter Train Schedule: With dense fog expected to disrupt train services through the winter, the Railways have announced a series of cancellations and schedule changes for trains passing through Koderma Junction. The revised arrangements will stay in force from 1 December 2026 to 28 February 2027.

According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway’s Hajipur Zone, 20 pairs of trains will be cancelled completely, while another 26 pairs will run on fewer days. Two trains will also be partially cancelled. These changes are likely to hit passengers travelling between Koderma and major cities such as Delhi, Kolkata and Jammu Tawi.

The steps have been taken as a safety measure because of reduced visibility during fog. Trains running through the Grand Chord section between Koderma and Gaya will operate at controlled speeds, in line with railway safety rules. ALSO READ: Mumbai Train Alert: 75-Day Traffic Block At Bandra Terminus From Dec 1 | Check Revised Schedule Fog Safety Measures Put In Place The Koderma-Paharpur ghat section is especially prone to dense fog because of the hills and forests around it. To reduce risks, the Railways has instructed loco pilots to run trains at regulated speeds whenever visibility is poor. Loco pilots have also been given Fog Pass devices, officially called the Fog Pilot Assistant System for Safety. These GPS-enabled tools help them gauge the distance to the next signal and navigate more safely in foggy conditions.

When visibility drops sharply, station masters post fogmen at designated fog signal posts, usually placed about 270 metres behind the first stop signal (outer or home signal). The Dhanbad Railway Division began winter track patrolling from 15 November. The exercise helps identify cracks and other defects that can appear in the tracks as temperatures fall, so that maintenance teams can fix them quickly.

Train Cancellations To Affect Winter Travel Koderma Junction handles passengers heading to several major destinations, including Delhi, Kolkata, Jammu Tawi, Mumbai, Patna and Gaya. With long-distance trains cancelled and weekly services reduced, travellers will have fewer options during the winter months. Those who have already booked tickets may need to change their plans. Passengers holding reserved tickets for cancelled trains will be eligible for refunds as per railway rules. Finding alternative seats could prove difficult, especially on busy long-distance routes where waiting lists are common. The Railways has advised passengers to check their train’s running status before starting the journey.

Completely Cancelled Trains - Howrah-Dehradun Upasana Express (13035): 1 December 2026 – 26 February 2027 - Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express (13036): 2 December 2026 – 27 February 2027 - Veerangana Lakshmibai-Kolkata Express (22198): 4 December 2026 – 26 February 2027 - Kolkata-Veerangana Lakshmibai Express (22197): 6 December 2026 – 28 February 2027 - Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express (22857): 7 December 2026 – 22 February 2027 - Anand Vihar-Santragachi Express (22858): 8 December 2026 – 23 February 2027 ALSO READ: Bihar Winter Train Schedule: 20 Pairs Including Muzaffarpur-Prayagraj Junction Express Cancelled, 26 To Run On Fewer Days | Check Details Trains To Run On Fewer Days - Ajmer-Sealdah Express (12988): Will not run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 December 2026 to 27 February 2027. - Sealdah-Ajmer Express (12987): Will not run on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 2 December 2026 to 28 February 2027. - Amritsar Express (12357): Will not run on Saturdays from 5 December 2026 to 27 February 2027. - Amritsar-Kolkata Express (12358): Will not run on Mondays from 7 December 2026 to 1 March 2027. Partially Cancelled Trains - Howrah-Mathura Chambal Express (12177): Services cancelled between Agra Cantt and Mathura Junction from 4 December 2026 to 26 February 2027. - Mathura-Howrah Chambal Express (12178): Services cancelled between Mathura Junction and Agra Cantt from 7 December 2026 to 22 February 2027.