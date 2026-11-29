Meerut: A pre-wedding meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district took an unexpected turn when the bride's family reportedly handed a toy Mahindra Thar to the groom's side after an alleged dowry demand for the SUV. Following the confrontation, the marriage was called off.

ALSO READ: From Anant Singh’s 4-Lakh Guest Feast To Janardhana Reddy’s 500-Crore Extravaganza: Inside India's Most Expensive Neta Weddings How The Pre-Wedding Meeting Unfolded The incident took place on Saturday in Solana village, where the groom's family had travelled for customary wedding formalities. According to a Times of India report, Shamshere, a resident of Gyanpur village, had fixed his son's marriage with a woman from Solana. He had arrived at the bride's house with his companions in the morning with his son's chitthi, a traditional letter exchanged during wedding preparations.

During the meeting, Shamshere allegedly demanded a Thar SUV as dowry. Rather than reacting immediately, the bride's family reportedly kept Shamshere and those accompanying him at their house from morning until night before responding. Bride's Family Hands Groom's Side A Toy Thar When the groom's side was about to leave, relatives of the bride handed them a toy Thar instead of the SUV allegedly sought as dowry. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows a member of the bride's family telling the groom's side in Hindi, "Tumhe insaan ki zarurat nahi thi, tumhe car ki zarurat thi. Humne wohi di hai tumhe" (You did not need a person; you needed a car. So, that is what we have given you).

Delhi Cop Demands Brezza, Gets Aura Instead In Haryana's Sonipat, a Delhi Police official allegedly called off his wedding on Friday after the bride's family failed to arrange a Maruti Brezza on short notice. Despite the family having already booked a Hyundai Aura worth Rs 9.5 lakh and spent nearly Rs 30 lakh on the wedding arrangements, the groom reportedly refused to proceed with the ceremony, leaving the bride waiting at the mandap.