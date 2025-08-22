Actors Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are one of the hotshot couples who tied the knot in May last year and celebrated their intimate function in Italy with their close family and friends, starting a beautiful chapter of their lives. The couple’s romance began in 2021 when Jake posted a picture with Millie and called her his ‘BFF.’ Their bond of friendship turned into a strong admiration and eventually led them to take the vows of staying with each other forever. The newlywed couple, after enjoying their married life for a year, has now shared the wonderful news of becoming parents.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi took it to their Instagram handles to share the news of embracing the journey of parenthood as the star couple adopted a baby girl. They uploaded a post that read, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) Amid the excitement around Stranger Things season 5, the news of Millie Bobby Brown becoming a mother has sent her fans into a frenzy. Though the comments section remained off for this post, her well-wishers and fans congratulated the couple in her previous posts. A netizen said, "Congratulations Millie on becoming a mom so proud of you and Jake." Another one wished, "Now a mama. Congratulations to you and your husband." A third person appreciated her choice of adopting a child and commented, "Congrats on being a mom !!! deserved millie loved that you adopted."